Anti-counterfeit Packaging Products Market Report To Impressive Growth, Production, Sales Area, Gross Margin, Revenue Analysis Forecast 2023

The report “Anti Counterfeit Packaging: Global Market Intelligence (2011-2020)” provides market intelligence on the different market segments, based on technology, application, and geography. Market size and forecast (2011-2020) has been provided in the report. The primary objectives of this report are to provide 1) comprehensive global market intelligence through detailed segmentation, 2) market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation, trends, 3) detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the market, 4) detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants, 5) provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the market and, 6) support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, an extensive secondary research was initially completed to gain a good perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also carried out by interviewing the key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the data gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. The respondents – selected experts from manufacturers and selected suppliers – have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects. The usage of obtained information is based on the perceived reliability by the research team. In many cases, a combination of several sources was used. Sprout Intelligence provides an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, which is a critical element of the market intelligence reports at Sprout Intelligence.

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE REPORT

– Anti Counterfeit Packaging market is expected to grow at more than 15% CAGR from 2016 to 2020.

– USA, Brazil, France, China, and Middle East are the leading countries in Anti Counterfeit Packaging market.

– 3M Company, USA, Alien Technology Corp, USA, ALP Vision SA, Switzerland, Ampacet, USA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc, USA are leading manufacturers of Anti Counterfeit Packaging.

– Sprout Intelligence expert team estimated that the global Anti Counterfeit Packaging market in 2015 was worth more than USD 150 billion.

Regional and country-level analysis of the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Products market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Report Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.2. Report Objectives

1.1.3. Data Sources

1.2. Acronyms / Abbreviations

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Limitations Executive Summary Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market, By Technology

3.1. RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

3.2. Coding and Printing

3.3. Holograms

3.4. Security Labels

3.5. Packaging Designs

3.6. Closures and Fixtures

3.7. Others Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market, By Application

4.1. Bakery & Confectionery

4.2. Dairy & Frozen Desserts

4.3. Meat Products

4.4. Beverages

4.5. Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

4.6. Others Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market, By Region

5.1. North America (NA)

5.1.1. USA

5.1.2. Canada

5.1.3. Mexico

5.1.4. Rest of North America

5.2. South America (NA)

5.2.1. Brazil

5.2.2. Argentina

5.2.3. Rest of South America

5.3. Europe (EU)

5.3.1. France

5.3.2. Germany

5.3.3. UK

5.3.4. Italy

5.3.5. Spain

5.3.6. Rest of Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. Japan

5.4.3. India

5.4.4. Australia

5.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

5.5.1. Middle East

5.5.2. Africa Key Market Players

6.1. 3M Company, USA

6.2. Alien Technology Corp, USA

6.3. ALP Vision SA, Switzerland

6.4. Ampacet, USA

6.5. Applied DNA Sciences Inc, USA

6.6. Authentix Inc, USA

6.7. Avery Dennison Corp, USA

6.8. Cabot Corp, USA

6.9. Catalent Inc, USA

6.10. CCL Industries Inc, USA

6.11. DuPont, USA

6.12. Essentra PLC, UK

6.13. Flint Group, USA

6.14. Impinj Inc, USA

6.15. Inksure Technologies Inc, USA

6.16. Savi Technologies Inc, USA

6.17. Sicapa Holding SA, Switzerland

6.18. Trace Link Inc, USA

6.19. Zebra Technologies Corp, USA

6.20. Others

Continued …

