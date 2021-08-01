ARCHITECTURAL COATINGS PRIMER MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2025
Global Architectural Coatings Primer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
FORREST Technical Coatings (Mfg.)
Henkel Corporation – Industrial (Mfg., Svc.)
Pittsburgh Corning (FOAMGLAS® insulation) (Mfg.)
Sanchem, Inc. (Mfg.)
Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings (Mfg., Dist., Svc.)
Aervoe Industries Incorporated (Mfg.)
All-Spec Industries (Dist.)
Aremco Products, Inc. (Mfg., Svc.)
Coatings For Industry, Inc. (Mfg.)
Columbia Chemical Corporation (Mfg.)
Dampney Company, Inc. (Mfg.)
DuPont Performance Coatings (Mfg.)
PPG TrueFinish (Mfg.)
Rust-Oleum Corporation (Mfg.)
Sauereisen, Inc. (Mfg.)
Sherwin-Williams (Mfg.)
Titebond (Mfg.)
Tnemec Company, Inc. (Mfg.)
Valspar Corporation (The) (Mfg.)
Applied Industrial Technologies (Dist., Svc.)
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Architectural Coatings Primer in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Waterproof
Corrosion Protection
Alkali
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Household
Business
Industrial
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Architectural Coatings Primer Market Research Report 2018
1 Architectural Coatings Primer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Architectural Coatings Primer
1.2 Architectural Coatings Primer Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Primer Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Architectural Coatings Primer Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Waterproof
1.2.4 Corrosion Protection
1.2.5 Alkali
1.3 Global Architectural Coatings Primer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Architectural Coatings Primer Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Business
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Global Architectural Coatings Primer Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Architectural Coatings Primer Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Architectural Coatings Primer (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Architectural Coatings Primer Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Architectural Coatings Primer Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………….
