Automation Testing Market 2019: Current Growth Overview By Infosys, Verizon, IBM, Aemulus Corporation Sdn Bhd, Chroma ATE Inc, Astronics Corporation, Advantest, Xcerra Corporation, LTX-Credence, Teradyne, STAr Technologies, Accenture, Wipro, Capgemini, Teradyne And Others

Global Automation Testing Market report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for market Growth and how it is affecting the Information and Communication Technology industry in turn. The report consists of the CAGR figures in the historic year 2016 the base year 2017 and forecast year 2018-2025 of the market which is subsequently affecting the Automation Testing industry. The report covers detailed market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends. With the use of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces, the report summarizes the market drivers and restraints.

Key Players:

Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Aemulus Holdings Bhd (“Aemulus”), Chroma ATE Inc., Aeroflex Inc.,Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation), Teradyne Inc., STAr Technologies Inc, Tesec Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc., Danaher Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Advantest Corporation, Capgemini, Wipro, Accenture and TCS, Infosys Ltd.Among Others

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Automation Testing Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automation Testing Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Automation Testing Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Analysis:

Global Automation Testing Market accounted for USD 2.36 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Automation Testing Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automation Testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing trend of digital transformation across the globe.

Increasing investment in IT sector increases the demand for test automation.

Increasing adoption of System-on chip and high demand for consumer electronics.

High implementation costs.

Segmentation:

Based on component, the global automation testing market is segmented into

industrial PC, mass interconnect, handler, probers

Based on type, the global automation testing market is segmented into

memory chip, mixed signal, digital, others

Based on application, the global automation testing market is segmented into

consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical

Based on geography, the global automation testing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa

