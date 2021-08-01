Automotive Closure Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the automotive closure market by application information (sunroof, power window, side door, sliding door, convertible roof), component (ECU, switch, motor & actuator, latch, relay), type (manual, powered), vehicle type, region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The automotive closure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

The major players in automotive closure market include:

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

• Magna International Inc. (Canada)

• Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan)

• Continental AG (Germany)

• Aisin Seiki. Co. Ltd (Japan)

• BMW (Germany)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Daimler AG (Germany)

• The Ford Motor Company (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia–Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of application information, the automotive closure market has been categorized into the following segments:

Sunroof

• Power Window

• Side Door

• Sliding Door

• Convertible Roof

On the basis of component, the automotive closure market has been categorized into the following segments:

ECU

• Switch

• Motor & Actuator

• Latch

• Relay

On the basis of type, the automotive closure market has been categorized into the following segments:

Manual

• Powered

On the basis of region, the automotive closure market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-pacific

• Rest of the World

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Automotive Closure Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sunroof

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Power Window

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Side Door

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.5 Sliding Door

5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.6 Convertible Roof

5.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6 Global Automotive Closure Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 ECU

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.3 Switch

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.4 Motor & Actuator

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.5 Latch

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.6 Relay

6.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

