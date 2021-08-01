Breast Biopsy Devices Market  Forecasts 2027, Global Size, Key Manufacturers, Upcoming Trends, Growth Opportunity and Latest Regional Research

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market accounted to USD 436.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This report researches the worldwide Breast Biopsy Devices market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Breast Biopsy Devices breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Top countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, andBrazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Market Key Competitors :

Becton,

Dickinson and Company ,

R. Bard, Inc.,

Devicor Medical Products Inc.,

Hologic Inc.,

Argon Medical Devices,

Cook Medical Incorporated,

Encapsule Medical Devices LLC,

Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson and Johnson) ,

Galini SRL,

Intact Medical Corporation

Competitive Analysis:

The breast biopsy devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of breast biopsy devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising incidences of breast cancer

New reimbursement guidelines for breast biopsy procedures in the U.S.

Increasing number of awareness about breast cancer and cancer screening programs

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

Market Segmentation:

By type the market for breast biopsy devices is segmented into Needle Breast Biopsy and Open Surgical Breast Biopsy. The needle breast biopsy segment is further segmented into:

Core-Needle Biopsy (CNB),

Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB),

Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB).

The Open Surgical Breast Biopsy segment is further segmented into Excisional Breast Biopsy and Incisional Breast Biopsy.

By product the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into:

Biopsy Needles,

Guidance Systems,

Biopsy Tables,

Localization Wires,

and Others.

By Guidance the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into:

Mammography-Guided Stereotactic Breast Biopsy,

Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy,

MRI-Guided Breast Biopsy,

and Other Guidance Techniques.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into:

diagnostic centers

and hospitals.

On the basis of geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

