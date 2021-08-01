Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2019: Current Growth Overview By MDxHealth, QIAGEN, Guardant Health, Janssen Inc., Roche, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocept, Inc, Trovagene, Bio-Rad Laboratories And Others

Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market report comprises of detailed explanation of the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments and market trends. The above-mentioned report provides the levels and revenue of the CAGR for the historical year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market between 2018 and 2025. Getting data regarding competitive landscape is a great gain of this market document. Consequently, the actions or actions of most important market game enthusiasts and brands are analyzed within the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Research Report. It provides data on all recent developments, launches of products, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the various key market dominant players and brands. These key players ‘ company profiles are provided in this report. In the 2018-2025 forecast period, the market will touch new heights. This Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy report lays down all the restrictions and drivers for the market derived from SWOT analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. (WESTLAKE VILLAGE) launched its second generation PD-L1 expression test. This new blood test offers improved analytic performance as compare to first generation PD-L1 test and has high sensitivity, specific profiling and monitoring of PD-L1 expression on lung cancer cells recovered from a simple blood draw.

In May 2017, Cynvenio Biosystems Inc. (Westlake Village, Calif), released ClearID Total Insight Breast Cancer which is a liquid biopsy monitoring service for patients to treat cancer related problems.

Competitors/Players: Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

MDxHealth, QIAGEN, GUARDANT HEALTH, INC, Janssen Global Services, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Menarini Silicon Biosystems., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Biocept, Inc, Trovagene, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., RainDance Technologies, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc, Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Isogen Life Science B.V., Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc, Genomic Health, FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC, Sysmex Corporation, Exosome Diagnostics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

The Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such product launches, technology developments, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Continuous Manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising applications of liquid biopsy.

Rising geriatric population along with cancer incidences.

Increasing focuses on R&D in medical field for cancers.

Clinical utility challenges towards liquid biopsy.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Segmentation: Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented based on

product, circulating biomarkers, end user and geographical segments

Based on product type, the market is segmented into

consumables , kits

On the basis of circulating biomarkers, the market is segmented into

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs), Cell-free DNA (cfDNA), ctRNA, Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) , cfRNA

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into

laboratories, hospitals, physician laboratories, public health laboratories, research institutes, small molecular laboratories , pathology laboratories

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

