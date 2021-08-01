CARBON FIBER TEXTILE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Carbon Fiber Textile market status and forecast, categorizes the global Carbon Fiber Textile market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Carbon fibers or carbon fibres (alternatively CF, graphite fiber or graphite fibre) are fibers about 5–10 micrometers in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. Carbon fibers have several advantages including high stiffness, high tensile strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance and low thermal expansion. These properties have made carbon fiber very popular in aerospace, civil engineering, military, and motorsports, along with other competition sports. However, they are relatively expensive when compared with similar fibers, such as glass fibers or plastic fibers.

Asia and Pacific is expected to remain the largest region through 2017.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Gernitex

Hexcel

Rock West Composites

ACP Composites

KINO

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Traditional Twill Weave

Patterned Weaves

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Aerospace

Sports Equipment

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Carbon Fiber Textile Market Research Report 2018

1 Carbon Fiber Textile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber Textile

1.2 Carbon Fiber Textile Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Textile Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Textile Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Traditional Twill Weave

1.2.4 Patterned Weaves

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Textile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Carbon Fiber Textile Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Sports Equipment

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Textile Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Textile Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 26 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Carbon Fiber Textile (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Textile Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Textile Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global Carbon Fiber Textile Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Gernitex

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Carbon Fiber Textile Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Gernitex Carbon Fiber Textile Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Hexcel

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Carbon Fiber Textile Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Textile Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Rock West Composites

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Carbon Fiber Textile Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Rock West Composites Carbon Fiber Textile Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 ACP Composites

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Carbon Fiber Textile Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 ACP Composites Carbon Fiber Textile Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 KINO

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Carbon Fiber Textile Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 KINO Carbon Fiber Textile Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..



