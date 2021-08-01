Cell Expansion Market Comprehensive Overview – Global Key Vendors, Drivers, Industry Challenges, Trend and Gross Margin by Forecast to 2024

This comprehensive Cell expansion Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The Cell expansion research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the global Cell expansion market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cell expansion market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Global Cell Expansion Market is accounted for USD 11.43 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Global Cell Expansion Market Product (Consumables, Instruments), Cell Type (Human Cells, Animal Cells), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cell Research, Oncology and Cell-Based Research, Others), End User (Pharma & Biotech companies, Research Institutes, Cell Banks, Others), Geography- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Competitive Analysis:

The global cell expansion market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell expansion market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

By product, global cell expansion market is segmented into

consumables and

instruments

Consumables are further sub segmented into reagents, media, & serum and disposables.

Disposables are again sub segmented into bioreactor accessories, tissue culture flasks and others.

Instruments are segmented into cell expansion supporting equipment, bioreactors and automated cell expansion systems.

Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment can be further sub segmented into flow cytometers, centrifuges, cell counters and others.

Bioreactors can be further sub segmented into perfusion bioreactors and microcarrier bioreactors.

Microcarrier Bioreactors can be sub segmented into anchorage-dependent and anchorage independent.

On the basis of application, global cell expansion market is segmented into

regenerative medicine,

stem cell research,

oncology and

cell-based research and others

Based on end user, global cell expansion market is segmented into

pharma & biotech companies,

research institutes,

cell banks and others

On the basis of cell type, global cell expansion market is segmented into

human cells and

animal cells

Human cells can be further sub segmented into stem cells and differentiated cells. Stem cells are sub segmented into adult stem cells, embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells.

On the basis of geography, global cell expansion market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Top Competitors of Market:

BD,

Merck KGaA,

TERUMO BCT, INC.,

Lonza,

Beckman Coulter, Inc.,

Cyto-Matrix Inc.,

ReNeuron Group plc,

pluristem,

NexImmune,

RepliCel,

TC BioPharm,

GE Healthcare,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

Corning Incorporated,

Miltenyi Biotec,

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.,

Danaher,

CellProthera

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

Rising number of government initiative and investments in research

High costs of research

Stringent regulatory policies & ethical concerns regarding research

Technological advancements and new product launches

Increasing number of GMP-certified cell therapy production facilities

Rising number of livestock and instances of diseases

