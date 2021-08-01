CIVIL AEROSPACE SIMULATION AND TRAINING 2019 GLOBAL MARKET, MARKET SIZE, SHARE, STATUS, SWOT ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024

This report studies the Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the growth in commercial aircraft deliveries and demand for pilots. The rising growth in global aircraft deliveries has led to an increased demand for pilots which, in turn, is driving the demand for flight simulators and training devices.

The global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CAE

FlightSafety International

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

St. Jude Medical

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Airbus

ECA

FRASCA International

Lockheed Martin

SIMCOM Aviation Training

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed-Wing

Rotary-Wing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manoeuvre

Defense

