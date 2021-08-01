Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Research Reports 2019: With Randox, Abbott, Roche, Thermo fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, And Other
Global Clinical chemistry analyzer industry accounted to USD XX.XX billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025(Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided In Report), Globally. Clinical chemistry analyzer are the devices used to calculate the concentration of certain metabolites, electrolytes, proteins, and/or drugs in samples of serum, plasma, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, or other body fluids. These devices are used in hospitals, clinics, research laboratories. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes drives the market.
Clinical chemistry analyzer market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in clinical chemistry analyzer market are
- Abbott
- Danaher
- ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Siemens AG
- ELITechGroup
- HORIBA, Ltd.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Nova Biomedical
- Sysmex Corporation
Other Players are BioSystems Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Diatron, SFRI, EKF and Medica Corporation among others. The clinical chemistry analyzer market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products.
Segmentation
- The clinical chemistry analyzer market is segmented by product type into analyzers and reagents.
- Analyzers are further sub segmented into small, medium, large and very large.
- The reagents are further sub segmented into calibrators, controls, standards and others reagents.
- By type of test the market is segmented into
- Liver panels
- Electrolyte panels
- Thyroid function panels
- Lipid profiles
- Basic metabolic panels
- Renal profile
- By end-user the global clinical chemistry analyzer market is segmented into
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic centers
- Research institutions
- Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies
- On the basis of geography, clinical chemistry analyzer market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- North America is expected to dominate the market.
Major market drivers and restraints: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market
- Rapidly aging population
- Increasing healthcare expenditure
- Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases
- Increasing use of point of care testing devices
- Increase in laboratory automation
- Stringent regulatory policies for medical devices
