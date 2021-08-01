Color Concentrates Market Growth, Segment Forecast With Clariant, Polyone Corporation, Schulman, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Ferro And Other

Color concentrates market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Color Concentrates Market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Color concentrates are the mixture of different colors in definite proportion and are used for various purposes. Color concentrates make a color appear rich and increase its aesthetic appeal. There is a growing demand for color concentrates in packaging, consumer goods, building & construction and automotive activities, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years. Some of the major players in color concentrates market include

Clariant

Polyone Corporation

Schulman, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Breen Color Concentrates

Colortech Inc.

Hudson Color Concentrates

Penn Color, Inc

Plasticoncentrates, Inc

PolyOne

Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.

more

Major Color Concentrates Market players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. The global color concentrates market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions.

Market Segmentation: Global Color Concentrates Market

The color concentrates market is segmented on the basis of form into

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Packaging

Consumer goods

Building & construction

Automotive

On the basis of geography, the color concentrates market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for plastics

Growing importance of aesthetics in packaging

Industrialization in developing countries

Market Restraint:

Increment in costs due to color matching

Competition from pre colored compounds

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the color concentrates industry To get a comprehensive overview of the color concentrates Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape

