Color Concentrates Market Growth, Segment Forecast With Clariant, Polyone Corporation, Schulman, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Ferro And Other
Color concentrates market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Color Concentrates Market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Color concentrates are the mixture of different colors in definite proportion and are used for various purposes. Color concentrates make a color appear rich and increase its aesthetic appeal. There is a growing demand for color concentrates in packaging, consumer goods, building & construction and automotive activities, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years. Some of the major players in color concentrates market include
- Clariant
- Polyone Corporation
- Schulman, Inc.
- Ampacet Corporation
- Ferro Corporation
- Breen Color Concentrates
- Colortech Inc.
- Hudson Color Concentrates
- Penn Color, Inc
- Plasticoncentrates, Inc
- PolyOne
- Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.
- more
Major Color Concentrates Market players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. The global color concentrates market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions.
Market Segmentation: Global Color Concentrates Market
The color concentrates market is segmented on the basis of form into
- Solid
- Liquid
On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polystyrene
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- Packaging
- Consumer goods
- Building & construction
- Automotive
On the basis of geography, the color concentrates market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Major Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for plastics
- Growing importance of aesthetics in packaging
- Industrialization in developing countries
Market Restraint:
- Increment in costs due to color matching
- Competition from pre colored compounds
Features mentioned in the report
- Changing market dynamics of the color concentrates industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the color concentrates
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape
