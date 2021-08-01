Connected Logistics Market at a CAGR of 33.7% by Top Competitors Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, GT Nexus, EUROTECH S.p.A., Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, Dynatrace LLC., Amazon Web Services Inc. and others

Global Connected Logistics Market accounted for USD 11.32 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Connected Logistics Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Connected Logistics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:-

AT&T,

EUROTECH S.p.A.,

IBM Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

SAP SE,

Infosys Limited,

Cisco,

HCL Technologies Limited,

ORBCOMM,

Cloud Logistics,

Freightgate Inc.,

PTC,

SecureRF Corporation.,

ZIH Corp,

GT Nexus,

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

Oracle,

Dynatrace LLC.,

Market Segmentation:

The Global Connected Logistics Market is Segmented on the Basis Of Software Into:-

Asset Management,

Remote Asset Management, and

Predictive Asset Maintenance and Monitoring.

Warehouse Internet Of Things,

Building Automation System (Bas),

Warehouse Management System (Wms),

Warehouse Control System (Wcs).

Security,

Data Management,

Network Management, and Streaming Analytics.

On the basis of Service, the global connected logistics market is segmented into:-

Professional Services, and

Consulting Services,

Integration and Deployment Services, and

Support and Maintenance.

Managed Services.

Chemicals, and others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Decreasing cost of sensors

Need for operational efficiency

Emergence of IoT connecting devices

Lack of uniform governance standards

The demand for on-time and safe delivery calls for real-time monitoring of vehicles carrying the goods, which in turn has increased the demand for connected logistics. Connected logistics not only monitors the entire supply chain but also enhances operational productivity and improves safety measures. This provides retailers and manufacturers the information about the position of ships, planes, trucks and helping logistics business department to plan their process more efficiently and effectively. It is widely applicable in retail, manufacturing, oil, gas, and energy, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, telecom and information technology, automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, chemicals, and others. Emergence of IoT connecting devices may act as the major driver in the growth of connected logistics market. On the other side, lack of uniform government standards may hamper the market.

On the basis of Transportation Mode, the global connected logistics market is segmented into:-

Roadways,

Railways,

Airways, And



On the basis of Vertical, the global connected logistics market is segmented into:-

Retail,

Manufacturing,

Oil,

Gas, and

Energy,

Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare,

Telecom And Information Technology,

Automotive,

Aerospace And Defense,

Food And Beverage,

Company Share Analysis:

Company Share Analysis:

