Credit Insurance Market Growth Analysis 2019 to 2024: Sinosure, Euler Hermes, Atradius, Coface, Zurich, Credendo Group, QBE Insurance, Cesce and more…

Credit insurance or credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. Credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance.

Global Credit Insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.15% from 11011.9 million in 2017 to reach 12508.9 million by 2023. Demand for credit insurance continues to grow as new markets open up and trade continues to become more global. However, the market is clearly cyclical, with a strong correlation with GDP. Credit insurers faced weaker economic conditions that negatively affected their underwriting performance during 2013-2014.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sinosure

Euler Hermes

Atradius

Coface

Zurich

Credendo Group

QBE Insurance

Cesce

The Global Credit Insurance market is expected to witness expansion in the near future. The credit insurance market is a huge market with low penetration. This market has a huge yet unrealized potential. Regulatory and insolvency frameworks vary widely between different countries, and although there is generally an upward trend in corporate insolvencies, the differences in frameworks and in reporting standards make comparison difficult. These factors have contributed to an increased awareness of and focus on trade risks on credit.

According to this study, over the next five years the Credit Insurance market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12500 million by 2024, from US$ 11200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Credit Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Credit Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Credit Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Domestic Trade

Export Trade



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Buyer: Turnover below EUR 5 Million

Buyer: Turnover above EUR 5 Million

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Credit Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Credit Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Credit Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Credit Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Credit Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

