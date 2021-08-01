CRICKET MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end.

The UK cricket market are rather scattered, the leading players in this market are Gray Nicholls, Gray-Nicolls, Slazenger, Woodworm, Gunn & Moore and British Cricket Balls, which accounts for about 54.45 % of total sales value in 2016.

The cricket are mainly used by junior/children, male adults and female adults. The main application is male adults, which accounts for about 70% in 2016 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Cricket market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cricket market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cricket in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cricket in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cricket market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cricket market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gray-Nicolls

Slazenger

Woodworm

Gunn & Moore

British Cricket Balls

Kookaburra

Puma

RAW CRICKET COMPANY

Sanspareils Greenlands

CA Sports

Sareen Sports Industries

B. D. Mahajan & Sons (BDM)

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3779910-global-cricket-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

Others

Market size by End User

Junior/Children

Male Adults

Female Adults

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cricket market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cricket market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cricket companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cricket submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cricket are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cricket market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cricket Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cricket Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Cricket Bats

1.4.3 Cricket Balls

1.4.4 Cricket Protective Gear

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Cricket Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Junior/Children

1.5.3 Male Adults

1.5.4 Female Adults

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cricket Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cricket Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cricket Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Cricket Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cricket Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cricket Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Cricket Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cricket Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cricket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Cricket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cricket Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cricket Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Cricket Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Cricket Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cricket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cricket Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cricket Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cricket Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cricket Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cricket Revenue by Product

4.3 Cricket Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cricket Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Gray-Nicolls

11.1.1 Gray-Nicolls Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Gray-Nicolls Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Gray-Nicolls Cricket Products Offered

11.1.5 Gray-Nicolls Recent Development

11.2 Slazenger

11.2.1 Slazenger Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Slazenger Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Slazenger Cricket Products Offered

11.2.5 Slazenger Recent Development

11.3 Woodworm

11.3.1 Woodworm Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Woodworm Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Woodworm Cricket Products Offered

11.3.5 Woodworm Recent Development

11.4 Gunn & Moore

11.4.1 Gunn & Moore Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Gunn & Moore Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Gunn & Moore Cricket Products Offered

11.4.5 Gunn & Moore Recent Development

11.5 British Cricket Balls

11.5.1 British Cricket Balls Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 British Cricket Balls Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 British Cricket Balls Cricket Products Offered

11.5.5 British Cricket Balls Recent Development

11.6 Kookaburra

11.6.1 Kookaburra Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Kookaburra Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Kookaburra Cricket Products Offered

11.6.5 Kookaburra Recent Development

11.7 Puma

11.7.1 Puma Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Puma Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Puma Cricket Products Offered

11.7.5 Puma Recent Development

11.8 RAW CRICKET COMPANY

11.8.1 RAW CRICKET COMPANY Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 RAW CRICKET COMPANY Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 RAW CRICKET COMPANY Cricket Products Offered

11.8.5 RAW CRICKET COMPANY Recent Development

11.9 Sanspareils Greenlands

11.9.1 Sanspareils Greenlands Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Sanspareils Greenlands Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Sanspareils Greenlands Cricket Products Offered

11.9.5 Sanspareils Greenlands Recent Development

11.10 CA Sports

11.10.1 CA Sports Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 CA Sports Cricket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 CA Sports Cricket Products Offered

11.10.5 CA Sports Recent Development

11.11 Sareen Sports Industries

11.12 B. D. Mahajan & Sons (BDM)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3779910-global-cricket-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com