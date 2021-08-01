Data Center Interconnect Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2025 | Key Players – ZTE Corporation, Extreme Networks, Colt Technology Services, Juniper Networks, ADVA Optical Networking, Infinera, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Ciena

Data Center Interconnect Market report is a synopsis on the study of the Semiconductors and Electronics industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The report is a directly focuses on all the key players and brands as their moves can always make a difference when it comes to sales, import, export and revenue at a global level because of their recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions.

The report also takes the help of SWOT analysis when to come to finding all the drivers and restrains of the Data Center Interconnect Market, while also showing all the CAGR levels of historic year 2016, base year 2017 and forecast year 2018-2025.

Global Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach USD 9,762.59 Million by 2025 from USD 4,000.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the data centers concentrating on the reduction of high power consumption, WAN consolidation and bandwidth requirements, enhanced enterprise demand from vertical and rapid conversion into cloud-based services. On the other hand, high initial investment may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global data center interconnect market are listed below:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust

Ciena Corporation

Nokia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infinera Corporation.

ADVA Optical Networking

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fiber Mountain, Inc.

Pluribus Networks

ZTE Corporation

RANOVUS Inc.

FUJITSU

Megaport

The market is further segmented into:

Type

Application

End Use

Geography

The global data center interconnect market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; product, software and services. The product type is sub segmented into packet optical transport, packet optical networking, converged packet optical and packet switching networking. The service type is sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services is further sub segmented into training, consulting and integration and maintenance. The Data center interconnect market is dominated by services with 57.1% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on application into four notable segments system; workload and data storage mobility, shared data and resources, server high availability cluster and real time disaster and business continuity.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on end- user into four notable segments; communication server provider, CNPs/ICPs, government and enterprises. Enterprises are further sub segmented into banking and finance, utility and power, healthcare, retail and e- commerce, media and entertainment and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global data center interconnect market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

