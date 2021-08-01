DENIM JEANS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY DEMAND, SALES, SUPPLIERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2023
Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Denim Jeans in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Since the post war era, the denim jeans became popular among young people. Denim jeans are a cornerstone of the American wardrobe and an important cotton product (accounting for almost one-fifth of all cotton clothing at retail). Almost all U.S. consumers own denim jeans and most of them say their closets are full of denim and they enjoy wearing it regularly.
Denim jeans are purchased for durability, longevity, and versatility because consumers find greater value in a product they know will last longer and fit better; therefore price is not the main factor in the denim jeans purchase decision, unlike other clothing. This positioning ensures that denim jeans will continue to have a place on store shelves and in consumers’ closets. And the brands that consumers` favorite are Levi`s, Lee, Wrangler, Gap Inc., Old Navy, and so on.
The worldwide market for Denim Jeans is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 60200 million US$ in 2023, from 57400 million US$ in 2017
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3272180-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
PVH Corporation
Inditex
H&M
Replay
Mango
Frame
Citizen of Humanity
Denham
Pull&Bear
TopShop
VF Corp.
AG Jeans
American Apparel
American Eagle Outfitters
Uniqlo
Parasuco
Calvin Klein
True Religion
Diesel S.p.A.
DL1961 Premium Denim
Dolce & Gabbana Srl
Paper Denim & Cloth
Edwin
Esprit Holdings Ltd
Fidelity Denim
Gap
Goldsign Jeans
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Regular Fit
Slim Fit
Loose Fit
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Women
Men
Children
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3272180-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Denim Jeans Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Regular Fit
1.2.2 Slim Fit
1.2.3 Loose Fit
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Women
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Children
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 PVH Corporation
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.1.1 PVH Corporation Description
2.1.1.2 PVH Corporation Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.1.2 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Product Introduction
2.1.2.1 Denim Jeans Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.1.2.2 Denim Jeans Product Information
2.1.3 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.1 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.2 Global PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Market Share in 2017
2.2 Inditex
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.1.1 Inditex Description
2.2.1.2 Inditex Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.2.2 Inditex Denim Jeans Product Introduction
2.2.2.1 Denim Jeans Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.2.2.2 Denim Jeans Product Information
2.2.3 Inditex Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.1 Inditex Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.2 Global Inditex Denim Jeans Market Share in 2017
2.3 H&M
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.1.1 H&M Description
2.3.1.2 H&M Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.3.2 H&M Denim Jeans Product Introduction
2.3.2.1 Denim Jeans Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.3.2.2 Denim Jeans Product Information
2.3.3 H&M Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.1 H&M Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.2 Global H&M Denim Jeans Market Share in 2017
2.4 Replay
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.1.1 Replay Description
2.4.1.2 Replay Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.4.2 Replay Denim Jeans Product Introduction
2.4.2.1 Denim Jeans Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.4.2.2 Denim Jeans Product Information
2.4.3 Replay Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.1 Replay Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.2 Global Replay Denim Jeans Market Share in 2017
2.5 Mango
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.1.1 Mango Description
2.5.1.2 Mango Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.5.2 Mango Denim Jeans Product Introduction
2.5.2.1 Denim Jeans Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.5.2.2 Denim Jeans Product Information
2.5.3 Mango Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.1 Mango Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.2 Global Mango Denim Jeans Market Share in 2017
Continued….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com