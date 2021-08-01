Dental Implants Market Trends, Industry Analysis With Dentsply Sirona, BioHorizons, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Bicon Europe Ltd. And Other

Dental implants market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Global dental implants industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Dental implants market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

A dental implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into the jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge. These implants are usually performed at hospitals and dental clinics for people who have lost a tooth or teeth due to periodontal disease, an injury, or some other reason. Some of the major players operating in dental implants market are

Danaher Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

3M Company

Avinent Implant System

Biohorizons Iph, Inc.

Camlog Biotechnologies AG

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

Bicon, LLC

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

DENTIUM Co., Ltd.

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG, among others.

The report includes market shares of dental implants market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Dental Implants Market Analysis On:

Market Segmentation On Industry

Marketing Strategies For Dental Implants Market

Market Survey On Global Industry

Marketing Communication By Dental Implants Market

Survey Research And Marketing Strategy For Globe

Segmentation

By product, the market for dental implants market is segmented into Endosteal Implants, Sub-Periosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, And Intramucosal Implants.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into Titanium, Zirconium, Ceramic, Porcelain-fused-to-metal.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Academic & research institutes Dental clinics

On the basis of geography, dental implants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

U.K.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Saudi Arabia,

South Africa

Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rising edentulous population

Rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases

Rapid growth in demand for cosmetic dentistry

Increasing awareness about dental care and rising disposable incomes

Limited and unfavorable reimbursement

High cost of dental equipments

