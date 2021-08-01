DIGITAL PUBLISHING FOR EDUCATION SECTOR 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 12.60% AND FORECAST TO 2021
Digital publishing is the use of the electronic or online method to publish any book, magazine, and catalog, and develop digital libraries. Digital publishing in the education sector creates content that can be accessed across devices, operating systems, and classroom and off-campus environments. The global publishing market is witnessing continuous growth with rising awareness and importance of education across the globe. Growing demand for quality content is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of global publishing market.
The analysts forecast the global digital publishing market for education sector to grow at a CAGR of 12.60% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital publishing market for education sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of digital educational publications such as e-books, e-magazines, e-journals, e-papers, and other educational publications sold in different regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2625035-global-digital-publishing-market-for-education-sector-2017-2021
The report, Global Digital Publishing Market for Education Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Georg von Holtzbrinck
• Hachette Livre
• McGraw-Hill Education
• Pearson
Other prominent vendors
• Cambridge University Press
• Cengage Learning
• John Wiley & Sons
• Oxford University Press
• Thomson Reuters
Market driver
• Growing digitization contributing to change in learning methods in education sector
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Threat from open educational resources and alternative textbook sources
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Emergence of new technologies in digital publishing for education sector
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2625035-global-digital-publishing-market-for-education-sector-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Global publishing market
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Global digital publishing market for education sector
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Global digital publishing market for education sector by end-user
• Global digital publishing market for education sector by K-12 segment
• Global digital publishing market for education sector by higher education segment
• Global digital publishing market for education sector by corporate/skill-based segment
http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/digital-publishing-for-education-sector-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-1260-and-forecast-to-2021_171172.html
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Global digital publishing market for education sector by geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Digital publishing market for education sector in Americas
• Digital publishing market for education sector in EMEA
• Digital publishing market for education sector in APAC
• Key leading countries
• Digital publishing market for education sector in US
• Digital publishing market for education sector in Germany
• Digital publishing market for education sector in Canada
• Digital publishing market for education sector in UK
• Digital publishing market for education sector in France
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Emergence of new technologies in digital publishing for education sector
• Rising demand for personalized/customized learning
• Growing focus on strengthening customer service
• Growth in non-English publications
• Rising demand for entitlements
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Competitive positioning assessment
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Georg von Holtzbrinck
• Hachette Livre
• McGraw-Hill Education
• Pearson
..…..Continued
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com