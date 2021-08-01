E-COMMERCE MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

This report studies the global E-Commerce market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-Commerce market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Emerging technologies in the e-commerce market such as Internet-of-things (IoT), drones, automated warehouses, and automated trucks are helping in speeding up the overall process of e-commerce logistics. The e-commerce giants are increasingly adopting logistics as the usage of new technologies provides a highly integrated transportation and warehouse management solution, quick delivery of products, efficiency of delivery, and overall automation of the transportation and warehouse operation. Our market analysts estimate that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2021.

Global e-commerce market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for e-commerce in emerging countries. Rapid growth in millennial population in emerging markets, rising smartphone and internet penetration, access to online payment options, and technological advances such as big data and cloud-based e-commerce platforms are driving the e-commerce industry.

The market for e-commerce is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Amazon, JD.com, Alibaba, Apple and Walmart. Amazon accounted for the largest share of the market for e-commerce in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from food and personal care segment. Major factors included risein disposable incomes and growth in internet penetration in emerging markets.

In 2017, the global E-Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.Com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Jd.Com Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Aramex

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

UPS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Apparel and accessories

Electronic and media

Food and personal care

Furniture and appliances

