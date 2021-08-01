Exoskeleton Market Outlook, Analysis Report With Esco, Bionics, Hocoma, EXHAUSS, SUIT X, Rex Bionics And Other

The global exoskeleton market is expected to reach USD 8,300.00 Million by 2025 from USD 528.30 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 41.2% in the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are geriatric population, advent of robotic technologies and increased investment towards exoskeleton technology. On the other hand High equipment cost may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the global exoskeleton market. Raytheon Company is going to dominate the exoskeleton market following with

Esco Bionics

EXHAUSS

SUIT X

Hocoma

Rex Bionics Ltd

ReWalk Robotics

RB3D

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

ottobock

Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd

DIH Technologies Corporation

B-Temia

Others: Focal Meditech BV, Cyberdyne, Inc., Bionik Laboratories corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation, GOGOA, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and among others.

Exoskeleton market report is associate degree in-depth study on however the standing is for the healthcare, industrial, defense and military trade. This report includes a study of selling and development methods, at the side of the merchandise portfolios of the leading firms.

Hardware market is growing with the highest CAGR

Mobile market is driving the market with highest market share

Powered Market segment is dominating the exoskeleton market

Segmentation:

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on component into two notable segments;

Hardware

Software

Hardware is sub segmented into

Actuator

Sensor

Control system/controller

Power source and others

Actuator is further sub segmented into

Electrical

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Piezoelectric And Others

Sensors are further sub segmented into force

Sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Tilt sensor

Position sensor

Microphone and others

In 2017, hardware market is likely to dominate market with 76.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 6269.05 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 41.1% in the forecast period.

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on mobility into two notable segments;

Mobile

Stationary

In 2017, mobile market will dominate with 75.5% shares and will consume around USD 6,345.92 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 41.4% in the assessment period.

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on type into two notable segments;

Powered

Passive

In 2017, the powered market is estimated to dominate market with 75.5% shares and will collect around USD 6,192.04 million by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 41.0%.

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on body parts into three notable segments;

Lower Extremities

Upper Extremities

Full Body

In 2017, the lower extremities market is estimated to dominate market with 57.7% shares and will collect around USD 4,801.07 million by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 41.2%.

The global exoskeleton market is segmented based on end user into three notable segments;

Healthcare

Industrial

Defense or military

Healthcare is sub segmented into rehabilitation and elderly care. In 2018, healthcare market is expected to dominate market with 50.0% shares and is estimated to reach USD 4,136.68 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 41.1%.

Table of Content

Introduction

1.1. Objectives Of The Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Overview Of Global Exoskeleton Market

1.4. Currency And Pricing

1.5. Limitation

1.6. Markets Covered

Market Segmentation

2.1. Markets Covered

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered For The Exoskeleton Study

2.4. Currency And Pricing

2.5. Research Methodology

2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

2.7. Secondary Sources

2.8. Assumptions

Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Exoskeleton Market, By Application Global Exoskeleton Market, By Product Global Exoskeleton Market, By Vertical Global Exoskeleton Market, By Geography Global Exoskeleton Market, Company Landscape Company Profile Related Reports

