Food & Beverages Disinfection Market 2025: Industry Analysis Research Report With Stepan Company, Solvay, Evonik, Neogen Corporation, ENTACO, Entaco Limited, Advanced Uv Systems, Halma plc, Xylem Inc. , Evoqua Water Technologies, Danaher Corporation, SUEZ And Other

Food and beverages industry commonly uses food and beverages disinfection products to follow the regulations set by the authorities and to maintain the hygienic working environment. The food and beverages disinfection products kill the harmful infection causing microorganisms, causing the surrounding environment to be free of them. Asia-Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to the urbanization and preference of consumers in the region.

The beverage industry had the biggest market share in 2017 due to the various applications, water is used in production of various other beverages therefore disinfection of water is a major sector and is set to raise the market of the sector significantly. With the increase in restrictions put forth by the regulatory authorities on the food & beverages industry, the demand for hygienic and clean processes is of utmost importance. This has induced the food & beverages disinfection market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in the Report). This CAGR will raise the initial estimated value of USD 143.1 million in 2017 to an estimated value of 188.4 million by 2025. Key market competitors in global food & beverages disinfection market are

Evonik Industries AG

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Solvay

Stepan Company

Entaco NV

Xylem

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Advanced UV Inc.

Halma plc

Danaher

SUEZ

are few of the key competitors currently working in the Food & Beverages Disinfection Market. The Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Food & Beverages Disinfection Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growing cases of foodborne diseases and global outbreaks caused by microorganisms involved in food & beverages have raises the demand for food & beverages disinfection

Growing safety concerns about the production and hygienic working environment at the manufacturers have increased the demand for food & beverages disinfection.

Market Restraints:

The demand for natural and minimally process foods is increasing, therefore the food & beverages disinfection market is set to be restrained

Continuous use of these disinfectants can cause the remaining microorganisms to become immune to them, as these disinfectants do not completely remove/kill all the microorganisms. These microorganisms multiply and become immune. Hence, the previous disinfectants are deemed ineffective.

Segmentation: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market

By Type Chemical



Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid

Chlorine Compounds

Alcohols

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Iodophors

Aldehydes

Technology

UV Radiation

Ozonation

Dry Fogging

Steam-Ultrasound

By Application

Food Surface

Food Packaging

Food Process Equipment

By End-Use Food Industry



Meat & Poultry

Fish & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Ready-to-eat Meals

Processed Foods

Sweeteners

Beverage Industry

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

