FOOD PACKAGING MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Food Packaging – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
This report studies the global Food Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Food Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Amcor
Crown Holdings
Owens-Illinois
Tetra Pak
Anchor Packaging
Ball
Bellmark
Bemis
Britton Group
Cellpack
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Plastic Packaging
Glass Packaging
Metal Packaging
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Dairy Products
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat, Fish and Poultry
Snacks and Side Dishes
Other
Table of Content:
Global Food Packaging Market Research Report 2018
1 Food Packaging Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Packaging
1.2 Food Packaging Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Food Packaging Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Food Packaging Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Flexible Packaging
1.2.3 Rigid Plastic Packaging
1.2.5 Glass Packaging
Metal Packaging
1.3 Global Food Packaging Segment by Application
1.3.1 Food Packaging Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Dairy Products
1.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables
1.3.4 Meat, Fish and Poultry
1.3.5 Snacks and Side Dishes
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Food Packaging Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Food Packaging Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Food Packaging (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Food Packaging Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Food Packaging Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Food Packaging Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Amcor
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Amcor Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Crown Holdings
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Crown Holdings Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Owens-Illinois
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Owens-Illinois Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Tetra Pak
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Tetra Pak Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Anchor Packaging
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Anchor Packaging Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Ball
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Ball Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Bellmark
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Bellmark Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Bemis
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Bemis Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Britton Group
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Britton Group Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Cellpack
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Food Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Cellpack Food Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
