FROZEN YOGURT MARKET 2019: GLOBAL TOP KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Frozen Yogurt – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Frozen yogurt is a frozen dessert made with yogurt and sometimes other dairy products. Frozen yogurt, a crossbreed between the more traditional ice cream dessert and the healthier yogurt products, has become the new way for customers to enjoy their dessert while still being conscious of their health.
Frozen yogurt isn’t completely frozen but simply contains ice crystals; the primary ingredient is milk and milk products, sugar accounts for about 15 per cent of the ingredients and the strains of bacteria makes up about 1 per cent.
The market for frozen yogurt is fragmented with players such as Yogen Fruz, Menchie’s, Pinkberry, Red Mango, TCBY, Yogurtland, llaollao, Perfectime, Ben & Jerry’s, Micat, Orange Leaf, Yogiboost and so on. Among them, Yogen Fruz and Menchie’s are the global leading supplier.
On the basis of type, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into Plain Frozen Yogurt, Flavored Frozen Yogurt. The Flavored Frozen Yogurt segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.
The global Frozen Yogurt market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Yogurt market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Frozen Yogurt in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Yogurt in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Frozen Yogurt market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Yogurt market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Yogen Fruz
Menchie’s
Pinkberry
Red Mango
TCBY
Yogurtland
llaollao
Perfectime
Ben & Jerry’s
Micat
Orange Leaf
Yogiboost
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717031-global-frozen-yogurt-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Plain Frozen Yogurt
Flavored Frozen Yogurt
Market size by End User
Minor (age50)
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3717031-global-frozen-yogurt-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Frozen Yogurt Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Frozen Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Plain Frozen Yogurt
1.4.3 Flavored Frozen Yogurt
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Frozen Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Minor (age50)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Yogen Fruz
11.1.1 Yogen Fruz Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Yogen Fruz Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Yogen Fruz Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.1.5 Yogen Fruz Recent Development
11.2 Menchie’s
11.2.1 Menchie’s Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.2.5 Menchie’s Recent Development
11.3 Pinkberry
11.3.1 Pinkberry Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Pinkberry Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Pinkberry Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.3.5 Pinkberry Recent Development
11.4 Red Mango
11.4.1 Red Mango Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Red Mango Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Red Mango Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.4.5 Red Mango Recent Development
11.5 TCBY
11.5.1 TCBY Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 TCBY Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 TCBY Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.5.5 TCBY Recent Development
11.6 Yogurtland
11.6.1 Yogurtland Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Yogurtland Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Yogurtland Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.6.5 Yogurtland Recent Development
11.7 llaollao
11.7.1 llaollao Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 llaollao Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 llaollao Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.7.5 llaollao Recent Development
11.8 Perfectime
11.8.1 Perfectime Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Perfectime Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Perfectime Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.8.5 Perfectime Recent Development
11.9 Ben & Jerry’s
11.9.1 Ben & Jerry’s Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Ben & Jerry’s Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Ben & Jerry’s Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.9.5 Ben & Jerry’s Recent Development
11.10 Micat
11.10.1 Micat Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Micat Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Micat Frozen Yogurt Products Offered
11.10.5 Micat Recent Development
11.11 Orange Leaf
11.12 Yogiboost
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717031-global-frozen-yogurt-market-insights-forecast-to-2025