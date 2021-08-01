Functional Foods Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
This report provides in depth study of “Functional Foods Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Functional Foods Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global and India Functional Foods market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Abbott Laboratories
Amway
Arla Foods
BASF
BNL Food Group
Cargill
Coca-Cola
Danone
Dean Foods
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
General Mills
GFR Pharma
Glanbia Plc.
GlaxoSmithKline Company
Herbalife
Kellogg Company
KFSU
Kirin Holdings
Kraft Foods Inc.
Mars Inc.
Meiji Group
Murray Goulburn
Nestlé
Nutri-Nation
Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.
Raisio Group
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Carotenoids
Dietary Fibers
Fatty Acids
Minerals
Prebiotics & Probiotics
Vitamins
By Application
Sports Nutrition
Weight Management
Immunity
Digestive Health
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;
Section 2:
Global and India Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
India export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Carotenoids
1.1.2.2 Dietary Fibers
1.1.2.3 Fatty Acids
1.1.2.4 Minerals
1.1.2.5 Prebiotics & Probiotics
1.1.2.6 Vitamins
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Sports Nutrition
1.1.3.2 Weight Management
1.1.3.3 Immunity
1.1.3.4 Digestive Health
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 India Overview
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
2.2 India
2.2.1 India Sales by Company
2.2.2 India Price by Company
….
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Amway
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Arla Foods
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 BASF
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 BNL Food Group
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Cargill
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 Coca-Cola
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 Danone
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Dean Foods
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 Dr Pepper Snapple Group
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 General Mills
6.12 GFR Pharma
6.13 Glanbia Plc.
6.14 GlaxoSmithKline Company
6.15 Herbalife
6.16 Kellogg Company
6.17 KFSU
6.18 Kirin Holdings
6.19 Kraft Foods Inc.
6.20 Mars Inc.
6.21 Meiji Group
6.22 Murray Goulburn
6.23 Nestlé
6.24 Nutri-Nation
6.25 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.
6.26 Raisio Group
Continued….
