Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market by Technology, Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2025

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market – 2019

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG).

This report researches the worldwide Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain Gyproc

Continental Building Products

USG Corporation

Knauf Danoline A/S

Georgia-Pacific

National Gypsum Company

Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd.

FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd.

American Gypsum

Formglas Products Ltd

Gillespie

Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material

Stromberg Architectural

Rapidwall

Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd

Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C.

Intexforms, Inc.

Fibrex

Gc Products, Inc.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Breakdown Data by Type

Type X

Type C

Others

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Breakdown Data by Application

Interior

Exterior

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type X

1.4.3 Type C

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Interior

1.5.3 Exterior

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Production

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Saint-Gobain Gyproc

8.1.1 Saint-Gobain Gyproc Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.1.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Continental Building Products

8.2.1 Continental Building Products Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.2.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 USG Corporation

8.3.1 USG Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.3.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Knauf Danoline A/S

8.4.1 Knauf Danoline A/S Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.4.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Georgia-Pacific

8.5.1 Georgia-Pacific Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.5.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 National Gypsum Company

8.6.1 National Gypsum Company Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.6.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd.

8.7.1 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd. Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.7.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd.

8.8.1 FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd. Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.8.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 American Gypsum

8.9.1 American Gypsum Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.9.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Formglas Products Ltd

8.10.1 Formglas Products Ltd Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)

8.10.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Gillespie

8.12 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material

8.13 Stromberg Architectural

8.14 Rapidwall

8.15 Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd

8.16 Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd.

8.17 Owens Corning

8.18 Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C.

8.19 Intexforms, Inc.

8.20 Fibrex

8.21 Gc Products, Inc.

Continued …

