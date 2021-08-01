GLASS LINE EQUIPMENT MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Glass line Equipment Market. The report has been analysed By Equipment Type (Glass Line Reactors, Agitators, Dryers, Heat Exchangers, Storage Tanks, Kilo Lab Unit, Nutsche Filters, Pipes, Others), By Glass Material Type (WWG Glass, Pharma Glass, Polyglass, pH Sensitive glass, Abrasion Resistant Glass, Others) and By End User Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Food & Beverage, Others). The report assesses the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World – Middle East, Africa and also the country analysis of US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India and South Korea. The market of glass line equipment has been assessed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Global Glass line equipments market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing manufacturing sectors related Chemical, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals and food & beverages.

According to Analytics research report “Global Glass line Equipment Market – Analysis By Equipment Type (Glass Line Reactors, Agitators, Dryers, Heat Exchangers, Storage Tanks, Kilo Lab Unit, Nutsche Filters, Pipes), By Glass Material Type (WWG Glass, Pharma Glass, Polyglass, pH Sensitive Glass, Abrasion Resistant Glass), By End User Industry, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, Asia Pacific Glass line equipment market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 9.28% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing industrialization and establishment of manufacturing facilities. United States is the biggest market in the current period and expected to be succeeded by China in forecast period. Market of Glass line equipment is driven by installation of number of manufacturing units related to Chemicals, Fertilizers, Agro-chemicals, Fertilizer, Paints & Dyes, Pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverages.

The report titled ““Global Glass line Equipment Market – Analysis By Equipment Type (Glass Line Reactors, Agitators, Dryers, Heat Exchangers, Storage Tanks, Kilo Lab Unit, Nutsche Filters, Pipes), By Glass Material Type (WWG Glass, Pharma Glass, Polyglass, pH Sensitive Glass, Abrasion Resistant Glass), By End User Industry, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Glass line equipments Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global Glass Line Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Glass line Equipment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Equipment Type – Glass Line Reactors, Agitators, Dryers, Heat Exchangers, Storage Tanks, Kilo Lab Unit, Nutsche Filters, Pipes

• Analysis By Glass Material Type – WWG Glass, Pharma Glass, Polyglass, pH Sensitive Glass, Abrasion Resistant Glass

• Analysis By End User Industry – Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Food & Beverage, Others

Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW – Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Glass line Equipment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Equipment Type – Glass Line Reactors, Agitators, Dryers, Heat Exchangers, Storage Tanks, Kilo Lab Unit, Nutsche Filters, Pipes

• Analysis By Glass Material Type – WWG Glass, Pharma Glass, Polyglass, pH Sensitive Glass, Abrasion Resistant Glass

• Analysis By End User Industry – Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Food & Beverage, Others

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea

• Global Glass line Equipment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Equipment Type – Glass Line Reactors, Agitators, Dryers, Heat Exchangers, Storage Tanks, Kilo Lab Unit, Nutsche Filters, Pipes

• Analysis By Glass Material Type – WWG Glass, Pharma Glass, Polyglass, pH Sensitive Glass, Abrasion Resistant Glass

• Analysis By End User Industry – Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Food & Beverage, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analyis

• Company Analysis – Pfaudler Internatonal, DE Ditrich Process Systems, Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd, Zibo Taiji Industrial Enamel Co., Ltd, Buchiglasuster, THALETEC GmbH, Stnadard Glass lining technology, Sigma Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd, SGT Glass-Lined Equipment Co., Ltd, 3V Tech, JIANGSU YANGYANG Chemicals Equipment manufacturers co.ltd.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Product Overview

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Market Share of Global Players

7. Global Glass line Equipment Market: An Analysis

8. Americas Glass line Equipment Market: An Analysis

9. Europe Glass line equipment Market: An Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Glass Line Equipment Market: An Analysis

11. Rest of World (Middle East & Africa) Market: An Analysis

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Pfaudler International

12.2 DE Ditrich Process Systems

12.3 Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd

12.4 Zibo Taiji Industrial Enamel Co., Ltd

12.5 Buchiglasuster

12.6 Thaletec GmbH

12.7 Standard Glass lining technology

12.8 Sigma Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd

12.9 SGT Glass-Lined Equipment Co., Ltd

12.10 3V Tech

12.11 Jiangsus Yangyang Chemicals Equipment

Continuous…

