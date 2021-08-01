Global Algae Products Market expected to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2025 | Top Key Players-BASF SE, Dowdupont, Cyanotech Corporation, Cargill, Beneo-Remy N.V., China Essence Group Ltd, Samyang Genex Corp, Ulrick & Short Ltd., Grain Processing Corporation

Global Algae Products Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are also discussed.

Market Analysis: Global Algae Products Market

The global algae products market is expected to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2025, from USD 3.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Algae Products Market

The key players operating in the global algae products market are –

BASF SE,

Dowdupont,

Cyanotech Corporation,

Cargill,

The other players in the market are-Stärke GmbH, Sms Corporation Co. Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd., Beneo-Remy N.V., China Essence Group Ltd, Samyang Genex Corp, Ulrick & Short Ltd., Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères, Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd., Algatechnologies, CP Kelco and other.

Market Definition: Global Algae Products Market

An algae is a group of organism having potential of performing photosynthesis process. It helps to convert carbon dioxide into protein and fat in the presence of sunlight. It is utilised as food and fuel by the plant. Algae are commonly used in algae products comprising seaweed, kelp and chlorella. Algae products have high protein and contain essential amino acid, which helps in boosting human metabolic process like enzyme production. It also has high content of omega 3 and 6 acids. Algae Products have wide application in pharmaceutical, food supplement manufacturers and nutraceuticals industry. According to ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, the U.S., global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 Billion alone. As per Statista, the pharmaceutical sector will grow by 160% between 2017 and 2030 and by 232% in India which will be known to be the biggest growth. Thus, it shows the pharmaceutical industry is growing and will derive the demand of algae products.

Market restraint:

Advanced high impact of climate condition on algae production

Highcost of processing

Segmentation: Global Algae Products Market

By Type

Lipids

Carrageenan

Carotenoids

Algal Protein

Alginate

Others

By Source

Brown Algae

Blue-Green Algae

Red Algae

Green Algae

Others

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Application

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Feed

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Research Methodology: Global Algae Products Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

