Global Automated Material Handling Equipment 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment.

Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.

The automated material handling is used to reduce labor cost and manufacturing cost, eliminate human intervention, increase safety, and enable delivery on time. The AMH market in manufacturing has various applications, namely, automotive, chemical, aviation, semiconductor & electronics, energy, food & beverages, healthcare, metal & heavy machinery, and others (paper & printing, textile & clothing).

The market for automated material handling equipment is fragmented with players such as Daifuku, Schaefer Systems International, KION Group, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, and so on. Top 17 companies occupy about 50% market share in 2016. China, India and Japan are dominating the major production, China, Southeast Asia and India are main consumption area (countries), among them, India shows a good consumption potential in the near future. Company like DooSan Group from Korean is trying to involve with manufacture of AMHE, there s high production growth potential in that country.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market size will increase to 18200 Million US$ by 2025, from 11700 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Material Handling Equipment.

This report researches the worldwide Automated Material Handling Equipment market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automated Material Handling Equipment breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schaefer

Daifuku

Dematic

Murata Machinery

Vanderlande

Mecalux

Beumer group

Fives group

Swisslog AG

Intelligrated

Knapp

Kardex AG

TGW Logistics

Grenzebach

Witron

Viastore

System Logistics

Automated Material Handling Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

Robotic Systems

Automated Material Handling Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Airport

Others

Automated Material Handling Equipment Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

