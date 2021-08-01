Global Automated Material Handling Equipment 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment.
Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.
The automated material handling is used to reduce labor cost and manufacturing cost, eliminate human intervention, increase safety, and enable delivery on time. The AMH market in manufacturing has various applications, namely, automotive, chemical, aviation, semiconductor & electronics, energy, food & beverages, healthcare, metal & heavy machinery, and others (paper & printing, textile & clothing).
The market for automated material handling equipment is fragmented with players such as Daifuku, Schaefer Systems International, KION Group, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, and so on. Top 17 companies occupy about 50% market share in 2016. China, India and Japan are dominating the major production, China, Southeast Asia and India are main consumption area (countries), among them, India shows a good consumption potential in the near future. Company like DooSan Group from Korean is trying to involve with manufacture of AMHE, there s high production growth potential in that country.
Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market size will increase to 18200 Million US$ by 2025, from 11700 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Material Handling Equipment.
This report researches the worldwide Automated Material Handling Equipment market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Automated Material Handling Equipment breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Schaefer
Daifuku
Dematic
Murata Machinery
Vanderlande
Mecalux
Beumer group
Fives group
Swisslog AG
Intelligrated
Knapp
Kardex AG
TGW Logistics
Grenzebach
Witron
Viastore
System Logistics
Automated Material Handling Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems
Automated Guided Vehicle Systems
Robotic Systems
Automated Material Handling Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
E-commerce & Retail
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical
Airport
Others
Automated Material Handling Equipment Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
