Global Automotive Biometrics Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During 2018 – 2028

Global Automotive Biometrics Market Introduction

Automotive biometrics is a radical approach which has transformed driving experience, vehicle safety, and comfort features. Automotive Biometrics has already paved its way in the industry more than a decade. There has been significant increase in the sales of passenger cars in the last decade with developing countries generating significant demand of automotive biometrics installed in the vehicles. As cars have become an indispensable part of society, there has been a greater need to enhance the safety and security of cars. Automotive Biometrics are being used in various purpose notably the driver identification systems. For instance, through sensors, the biometric driver identification system detects various parts such as butt size and fingerprints, amongst others, to verify whether the person is allowed to start the car or not.

Automotive OEMs and technology providers are together gearing up to power the automotive industry with innovative technologies. Automotive biometrics is an effective solution to personalize a vehicle according to one’s specific requirements. With the use of automotive biometrics, the system/vehicle can be configured to provide better safety and protection for driver assistance and accident prevention. Automotive biometrics are compatible with existing security systems, and provide multi-level protection. These are classified as intelligent vehicle systems. Automotive biometrics coordinates various behavioral and physiological characteristics to automate the monitoring process. Various parameters are gauged through automotive biometrics, such as iris scan, facial recognition, microphone for voice identification, fingerprint recognition, eye movements and blinking, skin conductivity (sweating) and heart rate, brainwave monitoring, stress detection, facial monitoring, and infrared and ultrasound sensors, amongst others, to differentiate one individual from another.

Global Automotive Biometrics Market Dynamics

Automotive Biometrics Market Drivers

The growing focus on the development of autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the demand for advanced automotive biometrics. Due to the high accuracy of biometric systems, they are being widely adopted in automotive security systems. As biometric systems are based on biological confirmations such as fingerprints, voice recognition, and iris scan, amongst others, there is the least probability of breach of security. The password and other systems used previously can be hacked to gain unauthorized access. Automotive biometrics is relatively faster with respect to processing requests, and the tracking of unauthorized access is also relatively easier.

Vehicle access control devices are being implemented with biometrics such as auto-alarming, anti-theft protection.

With the growing demand for aesthetics and comfort features in cars, there has been a wider adoption of automotive biometrics. For instance, automotive biometrics enables the user to personalize the car. The automotive biometrics system is connected with an interior camera that can recognize the driver’s face, and can automatically adjust the seat, mirror position, temperature, navigation, and other parameters as per the information stored in the database.

Another major factor promoting the growth of automotive biometrics is the significant amount reduction offered by insurance companies for vehicles that have installed a biometrics system. Insurance companies can keep a track record and monitor the drivers in real time. Automotive biometrics has gained enormous popularity, and a number of OEMs and insurance companies are filing patents.

Automotive Biometrics Market Restraints

One of the major challenges faced by the global automotive biometrics market is the high costs associated with the installation of this system, which confines its usage to only the premium/luxury category of vehicles. Another major challenge for automotive biometrics is that, the system being highly secure, makes it impossible for family or friends to take over the driving in case of an emergency.

Automotive Biometrics Market Trends

A number of automakers have shown keen interest in the adoption of automotive biometrics to enhance the safety and security of vehicles. Automotive OEMs are collaborating into strategic partnerships with wearable companies. These wearable device can be connected via Bluetooth to get the biometrics data.

Global Automotive Biometrics Market Segmentation

The global automotive biometrics market can be segmented on the basis of technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of technology, the global automotive biometrics market can be segmented as:

Vehicular Access

Ignition Switches

Vehicle Immobilizers

Rationalization and Health Monitoring

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive biometrics market can be segmented as:

OEMs

Aftermarket

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive biometrics market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars Compact Sub-compact Mid-sized Sedans Luxury Vans

Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Biometrics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, North America is anticipated to hold a relatively larger share in the global automotive biometrics system market. This is attributed to the increasing disposable income in the region, and increasing adaptability amongst consumers for such highly technologically advanced products, which is projected to drive the demand for automotive biometrics. Europe, predominantly Western Europe, is also projected to hold a significant share in the global automotive biometrics market. Regions such as the developing countries of Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness relatively higher growth percentages, with major growth in the latter half of the forecast period in the automotive biometrics market. China and India are projected to represent significant shares in the Asia Pacific automotive biometrics market. Other regions such as Latin America, predominantly Mexico, and the Middle East and Africa, with significant investments in the automotive sector, are projected to witness significant growth rates over the forecast period in the automotive biometrics market.

Global Automotive Biometrics Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive biometrics market are: