Global Cleanroom Disinfectant Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

A cleanroom is a room or an area which has an environment controlled in terms of the extent of contamination of airborne particles, dust, water vapor, microbes, and chemical vapors. Cleanrooms also supply control over parameters such as, humidity, pressure and temperature and see use in disinfecting and sterilization processing of healthcare areas and products. Cleanroom Disinfectants are essential to control cleanroom contamination and to adopt best operating practice in association with active disinfectant and cleaning.

Selecting a disinfectant is key to successful cleanroom disinfection. Many high-tech cleanrooms with high end hygiene procedure may fail without suitable disinfectants. Disinfectants are chemicals that reduce the number of microbes present within the area. Disinfectants diverse in their activity spectrum, efficiency and modes of action, for instance, some are effective against fungi, some are effective against gram-negative and gram-positive microorganisms. As there is no defined process for selection of cleanroom disinfectants, with respect to different environment and activities, ideal cleanroom disinfectants are selected.

It is necessary for the selecting technician to make sure that the cleanroom disinfectant should cover wide spectrum activity, evaluate the need for sporicidal agent, rapidity of action. Technician has to select minimum two cleanroom disinfectants with different mode of action. Moreover, the compatibility of cleanroom disinfectants and cleaning detergents should be checked before the process, or else there is risk of residue production by detergents. A cleanroom disinfectant should be selected that demonstrates performance against the standards for disinfectant validation, for instance, “EN1276 – Chemical Disinfectants Bacterial Activity Test”, is 1 key standard. While considering designing cleaning regimes, disinfectant rotation is one of the key consideration as using same disinfectant for a long time period induces the risk of disinfectant resistance development.

Primary drivers boosting the growth of cleanroom disinfectant market are global surged use of biologics, by diverse healthcare regulations, more use of cleanrooms technology in the healthcare industry, and surging healthcare industry in developing countries. However, requirement of skilled professionals for the cleanroom disinfection process, resistance developed to cleanroom disinfectants by few agents can hinder the growth of cleanroom disinfectant market. Adverse effects affecting the healthcare technicians caused due to cleanroom disinfectants can have an impact on the market, but this restraint has opened an opportunity for key players to innovate cleanroom disinfectants with more minimum adverse effects and efficiency.

The global cleanroom disinfectant market is segmented on the basic of disinfectant type, modes of action, end user and region. Based on the disinfectant type, the Cleanroom Disinfectant Market is segmented into the following: Non-Oxidizing Disinfectants, Alcoholic Disinfectants, Phenolic Disinfectants, Quaternary ammonium compounds (QAC), Others, Oxidizing Disinfectants, Halogens, Oxidizing agents, Chemical Containing Oxygen Deposits, Others, Hand Sanitizers, Others, Based on Modes of Action, the Cleanroom Disinfectant Market is segmented into the following: Disinfectants targeting Cell Wall, Disinfectants targeting Cytoplasmic Membrane, Others, Based on end user, the Cleanroom Disinfectant Market is segmented into the following: Biotechnology Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Hospitals, Medical Devices Manufacturers, Others.

The global Cleanroom Disinfectant Market is anticipated to show robust growth owing to increased investment in innovative technologies by key players. Players in this market using various strategies to rise their global presence. Based on the disinfectant type, the Cleanroom Disinfectant Market is segmented into non-oxidizing disinfectants, oxidizing disinfectants, hand sanitizers and others. Based on modes of action, the cleanroom disinfectant market is segmented into disinfectants targeting cell wall, disinfectants targeting cytoplasmic membrane and others. Based on end user, the cleanroom disinfectant market is segmented into biotechnology industry, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, medical devices manufactures, and others. Hospitals are anticipated to show high growth due to increased percentage of cleanroom technologies in hospitals and availability of skilled staff.

Geographically, cleanroom disinfectant market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe regions are likely to witness high demand for cleanroom disinfectants owing to improved reimbursement systems and increased technological advancements in the regions. Maximum number of biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and medical device players are key users of cleanroom disinfectants in North America, resulting growth in cleanroom disinfectant market. In Asia pacific region, China and India are anticipated to show high growth in cleanroom disinfectant market due to new developments in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The players in cleanroom disinfectant market include Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Berkshire Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Cardinal Health, Contec Inc., Texwipe.