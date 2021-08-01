Global Device Vulnerability Management 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
Device Vulnerability Management is used to identify, correct, ease, classifying weakness or defect of a tool.
Because the government enterprise rising demand for device flaw management market, invest heavily in countries around the world, the cloud data storage and transport to solve the problem of data security and privacy.
In 2018, the global Device Vulnerability Management market size was 5970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Device Vulnerability Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Device Vulnerability Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HPE
Dell
Splunk
Qualys
Subtotal
McAfee
GFI Software
Rapid7
Tripwire
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Police & compliances
Application & device vulnerability assessment
Forensic & incident investigation
Event & security management
Log & Event management
Patch management
Firewall & safety management
Event management & security management
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance)
Retail
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Government Organizations
Defense
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Device Vulnerability Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Device Vulnerability Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Device Vulnerability Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Release ID: 486488