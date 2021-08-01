Global Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period

Increasing adoption of technologies by consumer and digital transformation to assist the demand for digital textile printing equipment

The report covers detailed information about market dynamics, value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units) historical and future projections, competition landscape and key developments regarding the digital textile printing equipment market for the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

The global market of digital textile printing equipment is expected to attain a value of US$ 2,255.4 Mn by the end of the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% between 2018 and 2028. The growing penetration of digital textile printing equipment in the textile industry, owing to enhanced quality of printing offered by digital technology, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Digital Textile Printing Equipment to Reduce Water, Ink and Energy Consumption

In the utilization of digital textile printing equipment process, a small amount of water is consumed when compared with screen printing. Around 50-60 liters of waters is consumed for one meter of cloth in screen printing while, in digital textile printing, water consumption is reduced by to 10 liters per meter, which can be attributed to the elimination of washing off of screens and fixing. Moreover, wastage of color or ink is also reduced with the usage of digital textile printing equipment. Electricity consumption can be reduced by 60% with the use of digital textile printers as compared to screen printers.

Rising Penetration of Digital Textile Printing Equipment in Promotional and Marketing Activities

End-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and automotive, among others are adopting digital textile printing equipment for the printing of promotional products such as point of purchase banners and displays. Rising competition in the market has led to the growth of promotional activities across the globe. Moreover, advertisements have becomes more expensive and, at the same time, less effective in enhancing sales as consumers have lost interest in advertising content on audio & video media. Furthermore, promotional activities have been creating an immediate positive impact on sales of digital textile printing equipment and can drive impulse buying. Digital textile printing equipment are generally preferred for the manufacturing and printing of sales promotional products such as banners & displays. Additionally, when paralleled with digital flexographic printing, which is commonly used for the printing of promotion banners, digital textile printing equipment provides high-quality images with good clarity, glossy & eye-catching graphic. Various shades and color combinations can be attained through digital textile printing equipment. Therefore, growth of promotional and marketing activities in the market for the enhancement of the overall sales of target products is anticipated to drive the demand for digital textile printing equipment during the forecast period.

High Variable Cost of Digital Textile Printing Equipment

The initial cost of installation of digital textile printing equipment is high, as the cost of digital textile printing equipment and the ink used in them is higher as compared to the traditional printers. In certain countries, the stamp printing method is still popular. The price of analog printers and their accessories is low as compared to digital printers, which contributes to the utilization of analog printers in price-sensitive regions. Therefore, the high price of digital textile printing equipment may have a significant impact on the overall sales and market of digital textile printing equipment around the globe.

Preference of Digital Textile Printing Over Traditional Printing Methods

Digital technology has penetrated our day-to-day lives with the increasing adoption of technology by consumers to communicate, inform and shop, as it enables the lightning fast-delivery of products that meet individual needs

From the world of high fashion and fast fashion clothing to sportswear, from accessories to furnishings, the boom in digital printing on textile has contributed to transforming the dynamics underlying these sectors in terms of productivity, creativity and application. Digital textile printing equipment technology opens the door to creativity by encouraging photographic reproduction, the creation of more complex designs and experimentation with brand-new applications.

Expansion of the printed T-shirt sector is directly tied to the evolution of direct to garment (DTG) technology. This phenomenon has grown rapidly, owing to its ability to satisfy demand from mass market for original and personalized items.

Competitive Landscape: Manufacturers are engaged in Product Development by Technology Exchange & Collaborations

Key manufacturers in the global digital textile printing equipment market are involved in the manufacturing of customer-specific digital textile printing equipment and the introduction of new products in order to provide continuous support in the fast growing area of textile decoration. Digital textile printing equipment and its technologies are rapidly improving and increasing, and changing the face of the textile printing industry.