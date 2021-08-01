GLOBAL GLUTEN FREE FOOD MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025
In 2017, the global Gluten Free Food market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten Free Food market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Gluten Free Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gluten Free Food in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Gluten Free Food market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Gluten Free Food include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Gluten Free Food include
Boulder Brands
DR. SCH?R AG/SPA
ENJOY LIFE NATURAL
General Mills, Inc
The Hain Celestial Group
Kraft Heinz
HERO GROUP AG
KELKIN LTD
NQPC
RAISIO PLC
Kellogg’s Company
Big Oz Industries
Domino’s Pizza
Market Size Split by Type
Bakery Products
Pizzas & Pastas
Cereals & Snacks
Savories
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Conventional Stores
Hotels & Restaurants
Educational Institutions
Hospitals & Drug Stores
Specialty Services
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
