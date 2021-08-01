Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market for Automation Market at a Highest CAGR of 29.45% by Top Competitors (Rockwell Automation Inc., Telit, Microsoft, PTC, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle, QAD Inc., Red Hat Inc.)

Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market for Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 272.78 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2150.94 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The value chain analysis helps to analyze major raw materials, major equipment, manufacturing processes, customer analysis and major Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market for Automation Market distributors. It also provides explicit information about fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities in recent years.

Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market for Automation Market report also covers a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors with their SWOT analysis. Data on the consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance, historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast to 2026 are included in the report. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness, which will aid in understanding the market scenario at macro and micro level.

Competitive Analysis:

Global industrial cloud platform market for factory automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial cloud platform market for factory automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in industrial cloud platform market for factory automation market are

Siemens AG,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Schneider Electric,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Rockwell Automation Inc.,

Telit, Microsoft, PTC, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle, QAD Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com inc., SAP SE, HP Development Company L.P., Netmagic Solutions, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, and VMware Inc.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

