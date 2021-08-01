Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ConocoPhillips Company

SM Energy

BP Plc

Linn Energy

Statoil ASA

Swift Energy

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

Chesapeake Energy

Range Resources

Total

Chevron

Gazprom

Canadian Natural Resources

China National Petroleum Corporation

Eni

Rosneft

Petrobras

Lukoil

CNOOC

Suncor Energy

Devon Energy

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Propane

Ethane

Isobutene

Others

By End-User / Application

Chronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 ConocoPhillips Company

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 SM Energy

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 BP Plc

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Linn Energy

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Statoil ASA

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Swift Energy

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Royal Dutch Shell

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Chesapeake Energy

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Range Resources

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Total

12.12 Chevron

12.13 Gazprom

12.14 Canadian Natural Resources

12.15 China National Petroleum Corporation

12.16 Eni

12.17 Rosneft

12.18 Petrobras

12.19 Lukoil

12.20 Chesapeake Energy

12.21 CNOOC

12.22 Suncor Energy

12.23 Devon Energy

Continued….

