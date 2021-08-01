Global Plastic Packaging Market Advanced Technology, Future Opportunities And Forecast by 2024 Amcor Limited, Novolex – Carlyle Group, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. Kg, RPC BPI Group, Proampac, Britton Group Limited, Gascogne Flexible, Graphic Packaging Holding Company

This research report presents a top to bottom analysis of the Plastic Packaging industry including enabling market drivers, Porter’s five forces, SWOT analysis, Market Segments, Market Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges, standardization, technologies, recent trends, operator case studies, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain analysis and techniques for the new entrants within the world Plastic Packaging Market over the period of 2019-2024.

Data Bridge Market Research added new title “Global Plastic Packaging Market accounted to USD 100.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.” The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast by 2024.

Market Definition:

Plastics provide a tougher, cleaner, and more attractive form of packaging, mainly for the food and beverage industry; hence, it generates a quick rate of growth in demand across the world. The demand for the plastic has increased due to high products available in the plastic bags, and sachets, as well as the more conventional rigid packaging methods.

Top Competitors:

Amcor Limited,

Novolex – Carlyle Group,

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

RPC BPI Group,

Proampac,

Britton Group Limited,

Gascogne Flexible,

Graphic Packaging Holding Company,

Swiss PAC,

Sonoco Products Company,

Printpack, Inc.,

Wihuri Oyj,

Sigma Plastics Group, & Among others

Market Segmentation:

By product the global plastic packaging market is segmented into rigid packaging, and flexible packaging.

On the basis of application the global plastic packaging market is segmented into food & beverages, industrial, household products, personal care, medical, and others.

On the basis of end-user the global plastic packaging market is segmented into food industry, commercial, and residential, and hospitals & clinics.

On the basis of geography, global plastic packaging market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

, global plastic packaging market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major market drivers and restraints: Global Plastic Packaging Market

Cheaper & Improved Shelf-Life of the Product

Increasing Demand From End Users

Developments in Global Manufacturing Activities

Stringent Regulations

Recent Technologies

Recyclability

