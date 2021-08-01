Global Specialty Gases Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Specialty Gases Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database
Specialty gases are a class of high-purity gases that require precise blending of component gases in a gas mixture. To obtain high quality with minimal impurities, specialized preparation methods and laboratory analysis are incorporated to quantify the component gases within the mixture of gases. High-tech production processes, instrumentation, and analytical measurements require fewer and lower impurities for minimal interference in the process. Specialty gases are generally used in their purest form.
The carbon-based segment accounted for the largest market portion of the market. The segment includes carbon dioxide, carbonyl sulfide, and other carbon derivative gasses. High-purity carbon dioxide is majorly used in beverage carbonation application to create carbonated beverages that have fizz. Other applications of carbon-based specialty gasses are food packaging, waste water neutralization, and end-users such as food and beverage and metal working industries.
North America occupied the largest market share in the global specialty gasses market during 2017. Much of the region’s growth is due to the presence of many automotive manufacturers who are heavily dependent on specialty gasses for their testing requirements.
The global Specialty Gases market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Specialty Gases volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Gases market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
The Linde Group
Air Products And Chemicals
3M Company
Mitsui Chemicals
Nova Gas Technologies
E.I. DU Pont
Honeywell International
Messer Group
Advanced Gas Technologies
Advanced Specialty Gases
Airgas Incorporated
Kanto Denka Kogyo
L’air Liquide
Norco Incorporated
Praxair Incorporated
Showa Denko K.K
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp
Welsco Incorporated
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3789399-global-specialty-gases-market-research-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Carbon-Based Gasses
Noble Gasses
Halogen-Based Gasses
Atmospheric Gasses
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Electronics
Healthcare
Automotive
Other
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3789399-global-specialty-gases-market-research-report-2019
Table Of Contents:
1 Specialty Gases Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Specialty Gases
1.2 Specialty Gases Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Gases Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Carbon-Based Gasses
1.2.3 Noble Gasses
1.2.4 Halogen-Based Gasses
1.2.5 Atmospheric Gasses
1.3 Specialty Gases Segment by Application
1.3.1 Specialty Gases Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Specialty Gases Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Specialty Gases Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Specialty Gases Market Size
1.5.1 Global Specialty Gases Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Specialty Gases Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Specialty Gases Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Specialty Gases Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Specialty Gases Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Specialty Gases Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Specialty Gases Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Specialty Gases Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Specialty Gases Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Specialty Gases Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Specialty Gases Business
7.1 The Linde Group
7.1.1 The Linde Group Specialty Gases Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Specialty Gases Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 The Linde Group Specialty Gases Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Air Products And Chemicals
7.2.1 Air Products And Chemicals Specialty Gases Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Specialty Gases Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Air Products And Chemicals Specialty Gases Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 3M Company
7.3.1 3M Company Specialty Gases Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Specialty Gases Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 3M Company Specialty Gases Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Mitsui Chemicals
7.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Specialty Gases Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Specialty Gases Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Specialty Gases Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Nova Gas Technologies
7.5.1 Nova Gas Technologies Specialty Gases Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Specialty Gases Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Nova Gas Technologies Specialty Gases Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)