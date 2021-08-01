Global Specialty Gases Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Specialty Gases Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Specialty gases are a class of high-purity gases that require precise blending of component gases in a gas mixture. To obtain high quality with minimal impurities, specialized preparation methods and laboratory analysis are incorporated to quantify the component gases within the mixture of gases. High-tech production processes, instrumentation, and analytical measurements require fewer and lower impurities for minimal interference in the process. Specialty gases are generally used in their purest form.

The carbon-based segment accounted for the largest market portion of the market. The segment includes carbon dioxide, carbonyl sulfide, and other carbon derivative gasses. High-purity carbon dioxide is majorly used in beverage carbonation application to create carbonated beverages that have fizz. Other applications of carbon-based specialty gasses are food packaging, waste water neutralization, and end-users such as food and beverage and metal working industries.

North America occupied the largest market share in the global specialty gasses market during 2017. Much of the region’s growth is due to the presence of many automotive manufacturers who are heavily dependent on specialty gasses for their testing requirements.

The global Specialty Gases market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Gases volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Gases market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Linde Group

Air Products And Chemicals

3M Company

Mitsui Chemicals

Nova Gas Technologies

E.I. DU Pont

Honeywell International

Messer Group

Advanced Gas Technologies

Advanced Specialty Gases

Airgas Incorporated

Kanto Denka Kogyo

L’air Liquide

Norco Incorporated

Praxair Incorporated

Showa Denko K.K

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp

Welsco Incorporated

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbon-Based Gasses

Noble Gasses

Halogen-Based Gasses

Atmospheric Gasses

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Other

