Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Comprehensive Overview – Global Key Vendors, Drivers, Industry Challenges, Trend and Gross Margin by Forecast to 2024

Sports & energy drinks market report delivers a detailed study with present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment and business plans of the market. The report contains complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and provides an in-depth survey of top key vendors. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The report includes key business strategies for a successful business development plan and it also throws light on key factors which have a strong influence on Sports & Energy Drinks market development trends with Porter’s Five Forces model Analysis.

The sports & energy drinks market accounted to USD 25.6 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% by the end of 2024.

Growth Factors: Global sports & energy drinks market

Developing prominence of the sports & energy drinks among consumers is the real key factor driving this market. The companies are focusing on attracting the female consumers towards sugar-free or light drinks which anticipate fostering the growth of the market in future. Young people are inclining towards sports & energy drinks and constant innovation in the taste of these drinks are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The increase in the use of the natural ingredients in the sports & energy drinks is positively enhancing the market growth. Rising health concerns are encouraging the vendors to launch innovative drinks from the extract of organic raw green coffee beans and organic guarana. However, false claims that are done by few vendors about the sports drinks may hinder the global sports and energy drinks market growth to some extent.

Consumer focus on health and wellness: The commonness of incessant illnesses is ascending among the maturing populace and the social insurance benefit is getting costly with time. This is driving people to search for reasonable intends to keep up their wellbeing and prosperity. Therefore, they are spending more on wellbeing and health items, for example, caffeinated drinks as these items give them basic supplements, enhance efficiency, and lifts vitality.

Increasing cases of obesity: Sports and energy drinks are improved with sugar. The extreme utilization of these beverages, for the most part by adolescents, may cause weight gain and stoutness.

Key Player: Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market

PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull, Monster Energy, Abbott, Rockstar Energy Drin, BRITVIC PLC, Grupo AJE, Champion Nutrition, Cloud 9 Drink, Frucor Suntory, The Kraft Heinz Company, RUN, GUSTO ORGANIC LTD, Labrada Nutrition, Staminade, Nestlé, Boost Drinks, Bomb Energy Drink, Hype Energy Drinks, CytoSport, Inc., Lucozade Ribena Suntory, GUSTO ORGANIC LTD, Frucor Suntory, BRITVIC PLC, Dr Pepper Snapple Group and others.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Rising awareness of sports & energy drinks

Increased campaigns by key players to promote energy drinks for tapping customers other than athletes

Innovative products with wide range of flavors

Stringent regulatory framework

Health risks associated with the consumption of sports & energy drinks

Market Segmentation

The sports drinks market is sub-segmented on the basis of types into

isotonic,

hypertonic, and

hypotonic

By application the sports drink market is sub-segmented into

Before Exercise,

During Exercise, and

Recovery

By ingredients the sports drinks market is sub-segmented into

Carbohydrates,

Electrolytes,

Flavor,

Preservatives, Others

The energy drinks market is sub-segmented on the basis of types into

alcoholic and

non-alcoholic drinks

On the basis on ingredients, the energy drink market is sub-segmented

Caffeine,

Taurine,

Guarana,

Vitamin B,

L-Carnitine,

Antioxidants, others

By consumption time, the energy drink market is sub-segmented into

before 11 am,

11-2 pm,

2-5 pm,

5-8 pm,

post 8 pm

By distribution channel the sports & energy drinks market is segmented into

Store-based Retailer,

Non-store Retailer

The store-based retailer segment is sub-segmented into

grocery retailers,

supermarkets/hypermarkets,

convenience stores and others

On the basis of geography, sports & energy drinks market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

