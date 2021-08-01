Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market 2019 Global Analysis and future Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market

Fitness trackers are a type of electronic wearable device that monitors and tracks health-related metrics such as distance walked or run, heart rate, calorie consumption, and quality of sleep. Fitness trackers mostly come in the form of wristbands; they can also appear as clip-on devices, earbuds or clothing made of smart fabric. Many fitness & activity trackers can transmit data directly to a smartphone or personal computer.

North America is the largest countries of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 41.92% % the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 34.33%, 11.22%.

The global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market is valued at 860 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Fitbit

Samsung

XiaoMi

Garmin

Jabra

Atlas Wearables

Moov

MyZone

Wahoo

Gymwatch

Hykso

Lumo Bodytech Inc

TomTom

NadiX

Market size by Product

Wrist Wear

Leg Wear

Others

Market size by End User

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Internet Sales

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

