Hair Dryer Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Hair Dryer Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hair Dryer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 125 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Hair Dryer is an electromechanical device designed to dry the hair. Most people are familiar with the daily routine of washing, drying, and styling their hair. Although hair will eventually dry on its own if given enough time, most people reach for a hair dryer to speed up the process.

The global average price of Hair Dryer is in the increasing trend, from 10.17 USD/Unit in 2013 to 11.55 USD/Unit in 2017. With the introduction of expensive Supersonic hair dryer, the price is growing faster.

The classification of Hair Dryer includes handhold dryer and wall-mounted dryer, and the latter is generally used in the hotel. The proportion of handhold dryer in 2017 is about 92.19%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

With a huge population base and fast growing economy, China region is the largest consumption market of Hair Dryer, with a Sales market share nearly 33.19% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption market of Hair Dryer, enjoying Sales market share nearly 22.7% in 2017.

Market competition is not intense. Conair, Panasonic, Dyson, Philips, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3747440-global-hair-dryer-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This report studies the global market size of Hair Dryer in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hair Dryer in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hair Dryer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hair Dryer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Conair

Panasonic

Dyson

Philips

Flyco

Tescom

Revlon

Vidal Sassoon

Braun

Drybar

Remington

GHD

VALERA

CONFU

POVOS

SID

T3 Micro

Elchim

Market size by Product

Handhold Dryer

Wall-mounted Dryer

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3747440-global-hair-dryer-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hair Dryer Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hair Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Handhold Dryer

1.4.3 Wall-mounted Dryer

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Hair Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Conair

11.1.1 Conair Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Conair Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Conair Hair Dryer Products Offered

11.1.5 Conair Recent Development

11.2 Panasonic

11.2.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Panasonic Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Panasonic Hair Dryer Products Offered

11.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.3 Dyson

11.3.1 Dyson Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Dyson Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Dyson Hair Dryer Products Offered

11.3.5 Dyson Recent Development

11.4 Philips

11.4.1 Philips Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Philips Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Philips Hair Dryer Products Offered

11.4.5 Philips Recent Development

11.5 Flyco

11.5.1 Flyco Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Flyco Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Flyco Hair Dryer Products Offered

11.5.5 Flyco Recent Development

11.6 Tescom

11.6.1 Tescom Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Tescom Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Tescom Hair Dryer Products Offered

11.6.5 Tescom Recent Development

11.7 Revlon

11.7.1 Revlon Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Revlon Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Revlon Hair Dryer Products Offered

11.7.5 Revlon Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.