Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market Worldwide Analysis, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Segments and Regional Forecast to 2025

Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 61.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing incidences of diabetes and diabetic patients worldwide. Rising incidences of diabetes can be related to the unhealthy living and eating lifestyle of the major percentage of the population.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Ziylo announced that they had been acquired by Novo Nordisk A/S, with the acquisition helping to expand and strengthen, even revolutionize the market for Novo’s insulin delivery system due to Ziylo’s glucose binding molecule platform to develop glucose-responsive insulins.

In July 2018, CeQur SA announced the purchase of Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.’s Calibra product an insulin delivery wearable that integrates and matches with CeQur SA’s product portfolio and demand for something similar.

Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the human insulin drugs and delivery devices market are:-

Novo Nordisk A/S,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Sanofi,

Braun Melsungen AG,

BD,

Biocon,

Albireo

Pharma Inc.,

Julphar,

WOCKHARDT,

CeQur SA,

Ypsomed,

AstraZeneca,

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,

Novartis AG,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Bayer AG,

Merck & Co. Inc.

Market Competitive Analysis:

Global human insulin drugs and delivery devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human insulin drugs and delivery devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table OF Content

Chapter 1: Market Dynamics

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Strategies and Partnerships

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture and Collaborations

2.1.3 Business Expansion

2.1.4 Others

2.1.5 Merger & Acquisition

2.2 Industry Attractiveness

2.3 Leading Player Analysis

Chapter 3: Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.2 Consortium and Associations

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market, By Type

Chapter 5: Global Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market, By Implementation

Chapter 6: Global Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market, by Application

Chapter 7: Global Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market (by Region), $Million and Units Million, 2019-2025

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

ToC Cont….!

Market Drivers:

High cases and increasing amount of diabetic patients worldwide is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements in the market and reimbursements procedures in developed regions is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations and reforms for the approval of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of manufacturing delivery devices is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Human Insulin (HI) Drugs

Human Insulin (HI) Delivery Devices

By Drugs

Insulin Analogs & Biosimilar Long-Acting Biosimilar Rapid-Acting Biosimilar Premixed Biosimilar



Human Insulin Biologics

Short-Acting Biologics

Intermediate-Acting Biologics

Premixed Biologics

By Delivery Device

Syringes

Pens

Disposable Pens

Reusable Pens

Pen Needles

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

By Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

