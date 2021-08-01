Hydroelectric Power Generation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Hydroelectric Power Generation Market

Hydroelectric Power Generation is the use of rivers, lakes and other high water flow with potential energy to the lowest point, which convert potential energy into the kinetic energy of the turbine, and then take the turbine as the original power, to promote the generator to generate electricity.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Voith

ANDRITZ HYDRO

General Electric

China Three Gorges Corporation

Alfa Laval

Metso

China Yangtze Power

Hydro-Québec

RusHydro

Agder Energi

Duke Energy

Georgia Power

Ontario Power Generation

StatKraft

ABB

Engie

Tata Power

The global Hydroelectric Power Generation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroelectric Power Generation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroelectric Power Generation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dike Type

Diversion Hydropower Station

Mixed Type

Tide

Pumped Storage

Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Military

Defence

Transportation

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Hydroelectric Power Generation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydroelectric Power Generation

1.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Dike Type

1.2.3 Diversion Hydropower Station

1.2.4 Mixed Type

1.2.5 Tide

1.2.6 Pumped Storage

1.3 Hydroelectric Power Generation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hydroelectric Power Generation Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Military

1.3.6 Defence

1.3.7 Transportation

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Hydroelectric Power Generation Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hydroelectric Power Generation Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Hydroelectric Power Generation Market Size

1.5.1 Global Hydroelectric Power Generation Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Hydroelectric Power Generation Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydroelectric Power Generation Business

7.1 Voith

7.1.1 Voith Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Voith Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ANDRITZ HYDRO

7.2.1 ANDRITZ HYDRO Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ANDRITZ HYDRO Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 General Electric

7.3.1 General Electric Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 General Electric Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 China Three Gorges Corporation

7.4.1 China Three Gorges Corporation Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 China Three Gorges Corporation Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Alfa Laval

7.5.1 Alfa Laval Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Alfa Laval Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Metso

7.6.1 Metso Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Metso Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 China Yangtze Power

7.7.1 China Yangtze Power Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 China Yangtze Power Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hydro-Québec

7.8.1 Hydro-Québec Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hydro-Québec Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 RusHydro

7.9.1 RusHydro Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 RusHydro Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Agder Energi

7.10.1 Agder Energi Hydroelectric Power Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Agder Energi Hydroelectric Power Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Duke Energy

7.12 Georgia Power

7.13 Ontario Power Generation

7.14 StatKraft

7.15 ABB

7.16 Engie

7.17 Tata Power

