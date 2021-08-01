Increasing Demand for Automotive Side Guard Door Beams to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2018 – 2028

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Introduction

Automotive side guard door beams are the structural component of a vehicle, which are used for the protection of the passengers in cases of collisions and accidents. The increasing cases of collisions and accident from the lateral side of the vehicles has resulted in significant loss of human lives has provided the need of a safety device which has been fulfilled by the automotive side guard door beams to a good extent. The main function of an automotive side guard door beams is to absorb the collision impact in cases of accident so that there is minimal damage to the passengers. In actual cases of accidents across the globe it has been observed that the passenger did survive crashes owing to the installation of automotive side guard door beams.

Automotive side guard door beams are available in various shapes, design and materials in the market. The material of construction for the automotive side guard door beams is usually steel, aluminum or high strength plastic materials, these raw materials possess high manufacturing quality such as ductility & malleability, highly corrosion resistant, good strength, durability and these materials also can be manufactured into various shapes and sizes as per the necessity and requirement of the automobiles. The manufacturers are designing and producing lightweight but strong automotive side guard door beams which is estimated to be one of the prominent driving factors for the global automotive side guard doors beams market

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Dynamics

As per the data published by the ASIRT (Association of Safe International Road Travel) nearly 1.3 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day and an additional 20-50 million people are injured or disabled. This issue has compelled the government authorities as well as the auto-makers have been following strict rules and regulation for the production of safe vehicles in the global market thus endorsing the automotive guard door beams at a steady rate. The legal authorities are forcing the manufacturers to test and mandate them to produce vehicles according to the industry safety standards. Thus, novel products such as the automotive side guard door beams are estimated to be one of the best safety solutions for the automakers.

The invention, research and development of new material from the various alloys which are light in weight and has long life will play a significant role in the automotive side guard door beams market in the near future. Additionally, as new ERA of industrialization approaches and technologies are being discovered for the manufacturing of upright and reliable automobile crash components, which can be mounted with perfection in an automobile this will be a prominent driver in the global automotive side guard door beams market. The latest manufacturing technology such as the additive manufacturing (3D printing) which enhances the process as well as empowers the manufacturers to produce auto-components with complex shapes & design along with different sizes, this is projected be a noteworthy achievement over the forecast period in the automotive side guard door beams market. Also, the market for automotive side guard door beams has increased due to development and growth in the overall automotive sector, as consumers are more concerned about the overall driving experience and safety features. Furthermore, growth in the overall sales of the new vehicles, installation in existing fleet from aftermarket channel and subsequent replacement is expected to fuel growth of the automotive side guard door beams market in the forecast period. Increasing preference for safety features in all the vehicle types, has brought the automotive side guard door beams market in great demand, and hence, this market is forecasted to grow yet more rapidly in the future.

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Segmentation

The automotive side guard door beams market can be segmented by material type, position and vehicle type

By material type, the Automotive Side Guard Door Beams market can be segmented as:

Aluminum

Steel

Plastic Composites

By position, the Automotive Side Guard Door Beams market can be segmented as:

Front Side Doors

Rear Side Doors

By vehicle type, the Automotive Side Guard Door Beams market can be segmented as:

Conventional Vehicle Passenger Car LCV HCV

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Regional Outlook

The market for automotive side guard door beams is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. Growing application of automotive side guard door beams in all types of vehicles is expected to propel growth of the overall automotive side guard door beams market in the near future. North America and Europe have a high standard of living with luxurious lifestyles and high disposable incomes, this has led to the growth of automotive side guard door beams which are lightweight and of superior quality in the respective regions. Moreover, in developed nations such U.S, Germany, Japan, etc. high standard of living and growing disposable income have enabled consumers to use vehicles, which has good interior aesthetical appeal as well as adhere to all industry safety standards. The fast growing automotive safety auto-parts are expected to act as catalysts for the growth of the overall automotive side guard door beams market in the coming future. Evolving markets in the APEJ region, particularly India and China, will play a vital role in the growth of the automotive side guard door beams market in the near future. In countries such as India and China, which are world largest producers and the sales of the vehicles are record breaking every year, they will contribute to the global automotive side guard door beams market enormously.

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Automotive Side Guard Door Beams market identified across the value chain included: