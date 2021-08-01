Increasing Demand for Diagnostic Testing Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2025

Swine diagnostic testing is extremely important for pork breeders to keep adverse effects on production and minimum economic losses. Hog cholera is highly contagious and most frequent disease affecting pigs. Swine diseases is the major factor causing loss in modern day pig production. Swine industry is facing major challenge of infectious diseases. Pandemic infections such as swine flu outbreaks in 2009 reinforced the need for development of rapid and efficient diagnostic testing methods for swine diseases. There is no perfect testing available for swine infectious diseases, however, selection of best test is done based on multiple factors. To provide a good quality meat it is necessary to keep a regular check on animals, which is expected to favor global swine diagnostic testing market. Penetration of easy to use molecular diagnostic testing kits for swine infectious diseases is an important factor pushing the market growth. Over the next few years considerable increase in pork meat production is expected across the world. According to USDA Foreign Agricultural services, pork meat consumption accounted for 40.1% of overall meat consumption in the world in 2015. Some of the commercially available swine diagnostic kits are mericon Pig Kit, pigtype Toxoplasma Ab kit (Qiagen N.V.), etc.

Growing consumption of pork meat is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of global swine diagnostic testing market. According to National Pork Producers Council, estimated the pork production to reach US$ 23.4 Bn in 2016. Infectious disease outbreaks in and incidence of zoonotic diseases and advancement in animal diagnostic industry are some other factors driving growth of swine diagnostic testing market. Performance of swine diagnostics market is primarily determined by prevalence of infectious food animal diseases across the globe. However, the global market for swine diagnostic testing is expected to be deter by limited number of products available on the market.

Based on product type, immunoassay kits segment is expected to contribute maximum share in global swine diagnostic testing market due to easy availability of test reagents. Newly introduced PCR assay kits are gaining popularity in mature markets such as the U.S. and Europe owing to ease-of-use. By sample type, oral fluids and blood samples are most common practices for swine diagnostic testing, across the globe.

On the basis of regional presence, global swine diagnostic testing market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market primarily due to growing pork meat consumption and pork export. According to United States International Trade Commission 10% of global pork production in 2013. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for swine diagnostic testing market. Asia pacific swine diagnostic testing market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for diagnostic test kits in animal health industries of India and China owing to growing pork meat consumption. According to USDA data, China witnessed highest pork meat consumption of 90.1 lbs per person in 2015, which is approximately 36% higher than that in the U.S.

Some of the players operating in global swine diagnostic testing market are Elanco (Eli Lilly & Co.), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Merck & Co. Inc.), Qiagen N.V. etc.