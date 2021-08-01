Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Opportunities, Industry Analysis With Players Teledyne DALSA Inc., GE Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Comet Group And Other
The need for material inspection has risen widely in the industries. Therefore product launches and technological advancements in the products are driving the growth of the market. This system are features high-definition tablet display with user-friendly touch-software for real-time imaging. It is cased in the shock-absorbing mechanical with light-weight and ruggedized, the detector units and X-ray generators which makes them apt for industrial X-ray inspection and non-destructive testing applications in various industries such as Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Shipbuilding, Aerospace, Defense and others. Renowned players in the global industrial radiography equipment market consist of
- Teledyne DALSA Inc.
- GE Company
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Nikon Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Comet Group
- Anritsu Corporation
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- 3DX-Ray Ltd
- Bosello High Technology S.R.L.
- Nordon Dage
Others: VJ Technologies, Measurement Control, Smiths Group, CEIA, North Star Imaging Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., IXAR, X-Ray Associates, LLC, among others.
in 2016 Teledyne DALSA Inc. with Teledyne ICM, the pioneered companies in the digital X-ray imaging technology launched its Go-Scan, a portable digital radiography systems at the ASNT Annual Conference, California.
Segmentation
The global industrial radiography equipment market is segmented on the basis of imaging technique and industry.
- The global industrial radiography equipment market is segmented on the basis of imaging technique into
- Film-based
- Digital radiography
- Digital radiography is sub segmented into computed tomography, computed radiography and direct radiography.
- The global industrial radiography equipment market is segmented on the basis of industry into
- Petrochemical & gas
- Power generation
- Manufacturing
- Aerospace
- Automotive & transportation and others
- Petrochemical & gas is sub segmented into
- Liquefaction of natural gas
- Refining
- Transmission pipeline
- Subsea pipeline and storage tanks
- Power Generation sub segmented into nuclear power, wind power, solar power and fossil fuel.
- Manufacturing is sub segmented into
- Mining industry
- Metal industry
- Foundry
- Shipbuilding and pipe & tube manufacturing
- Aerospace is sub segmented into
- Engine Part Production
- Composite Airframe Manufacturing
- Material & Component Analysis And Maintenance
- Automotive and transportation is sub segmented into
- Wheel And Axle Manufacturing
- Metal Casting
- Critical Components Manufacturing
- Based on geography, the global industrial radiography equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Integration of 2D & 3D capabilities in a single system
- Technological advancements
- Rising preventive maintenance of industrial equipment
- Growing adoption of industrial radiography technique in the aerospace and automotive industry
- Favorable government support
- High threat of radiation contact
- Higher deployment cost of the industrial radiography
