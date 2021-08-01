Ink Resins Market Trends, Business Risk Analysis With Lawter, Inc, The Dow Chemical Company, Arizona Chemical And More

Global Ink Resins Market is expected to reach USD 5261.21 million by 2025, from USD 3152.34 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Global Ink Resins Market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

The global ink resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ink resins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Some of the major players operating in the global Ink Resins market are

Lawter

Harima Chemicals Inc. company

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Others: Arizona Chemical Company, Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd, IGM Resins, Evonik Industries AG, DSM, Hydrite Chemical, and others.

Ink resins perform various functions such as dispersion of the pigment and prevention of its re-accumulation. Its hydrocarbon based ink is used for publication printing, similarly acrylic-based and nitrocellulose-based resins used for packaging. oil-based resins such as rosin-based resin, petroleum hydrocarbon and soybean oil are beneficial to be used in lithographic inks, because of high molecular weight of rosin phenolic, resins can provide increase in viscosity of lithographic ink, which will give high speed functioning. INDULOR CHEMIE GMBH launched, a styrene-acrylic hard resin, which can be easily polymerized in bulk and get neutralized in water. These inks are used in flexographic and gravure-printing to set gloss, and transfer. Certain hard resin solutions are used as dispersing agents for pigments. Demand for this segment is driven due to rising need to supply of raw materials for ink resins, increase in packaging and energy curable inks, development of new product, rise in R&D activities and growing partnership of ink resin suppliers with ink manufacturers.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Enhancement supply of raw materials for ink resins

Increase of packaging and energy curable inks

Long-term strategic partnerships of ink resin suppliers with ink manufacturers

Environmental protection legislations

Innovative ink resin technology

Restraints:

Increase in price of ink resin feedstock

Unbalanced geopolitical situation

Growing consolidation among ink resin suppliers

Switch from traditional to internet marketing

Market Segmentation: Global Ink Resins Market

The global ink resins market is segmented based on type, process, technology, application, geographical segments.

Based on type, the global ink resins market is segmented into

modified resin,

hydrocarbon resins,

modified cellulose,

polyamide,

polyurethane,



Acrylic is further sub segmented into paste inks, solvent-based ink, water based ink sand others

On the basis of process, global ink resins market is segmented into

lithography,

gravure,

flexography

On the basis of technology, the global ink resins market is classified on

Oil-Based Inks,

Water-Based Inks,

Solvent-Based Inks,

UV-cured inks.

On the basis of application, the global ink resin is classified on

Printing & Publication,

Corrugated Cardboard & Cartons,

Flexible Packaging.

Based on geography the global ink resins market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

