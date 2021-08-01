IoT Solutions Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024

The Global IoT Solutions Market was valued at USD 160.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 553.9 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 29.7% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global IoT Solutions Market, By Solution (Connectivity, Service, Hardware Platform, Analytic Software), Application (Web Security, Network Security, Database & Cloud Security, Email Security, Others), Service (Managed Service, Professional Service), End Users (Wind, Oil & Gas, Solar, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global IoT Solutions Market

IoT solutions helps business with critical operations that require integration of system sensor, gateway and cloud solutions. It also provides connectivity, user experience and analytics solutions. The IoT solutions provide fleet & asset management for real-time tracking of assets using sensor interfaces. Small and medium businesses are adopting IoT solutions to increase the scalability and efficiency of their businesses, hence creating opportunities for software solution vendors. The IoT solutions offer various security solutions that include smart homes & connected devices, smart city & business, smart vehicles, etc. These solutions help business to manage and analyse industrial IoT (IIoT) data and also the information encrypting in various data streams that helps in monitoring, reporting and rule-based actions. Hitachi provides Hitachi Digital Supply Chain/IoT (DSC/IoT) and the IoT platform Lumada that inspire for adopting the IoT solution.

Top Key Players:

GT International

Carriots

Cisco

Davra Networks

Flutura

IBM

Telit

Wipro Limited

Maven Systems Pvt., Ltd.

Accton Technology Corporation

SAP SE

Hortonworks Inc.

Accenture

Tego Inc.

Symboticware Inc.

Gemalto

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Mnubo Inc.

Zebra Technologies

AT&T Inc.

Datamatics Global Services

Google, Inc.

Jasper

Samsara

Awair Glow

Arrayent

Tata Communications Ltd.

many more.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global IoT Solutions Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the IoT Solutions production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the IoT Solutions Market and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global IoT Solutions Market.

Market Drivers:

Expansion of wireless networking technologies

Boom of advanced data analytics and data processing

Reduction in cost of connected devices

Enabling technologies for IoT

Smart home and smart car innovations using IoT solutions

Market Restraint:

Data security and privacy concerns

Interoperability and lack of common standards

Difficultly in integration among hardware, software, and services

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global IoT solutions market

Analyze and forecast the IoT solutions market on the basis of services, end-user, and services

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Market Segmentations:

Global IoT Solutions Market is segmented on the basis of

Solution

Application

Service

End Users

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Solution

Connectivity

Service

Hardware Platform

Analytic Software

Application

Web Security

Network Security

Database & Cloud Security

Email Security

Others

Service

Managed Service

Professional Service

End Users

Wind

Oil & Gas

Solar

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape: Global IoT Solutions Market

The global IoT solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

On April 2018, Siemens, an IT and telecommunications service provider collaborated with Orange Business Services, an automation company deliver Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the industrial sector. This collaboration focus on helping businesses to connects their machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world

