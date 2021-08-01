Liquid Biospy Market Size, Analysis, Share With Roche, Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories And Other

Global Liquid Biospy Market is expected to reach USD 3848.26 million by 2025, from USD 715.72 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global liquid biopsy market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

The liquid biopsy is a non invasive technique which is used to test blood in order to detect circulating tumor cells. Liquid biopsy is a minimally or non-invasive technology for recognition of molecular biomarkers without the need for costly or invasive actions. It is a simple and non-invasive substitute to surgical biopsies which allows medical doctors to discover a range of information about a disease or a tumour through a simple blood sample. Some of the major players operating in global liquid biopsy market are

Others: Exact Sciences Corporation, Exosome Diagnostics, Inc, Immucor, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., Raindance Technologies, Inc,, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Illumina, Inc. among others. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid biopsy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Different liquid biopsy tests analyse different kinds of tumour material, such as DNA, RNA, proteins, tiny vesicles called exosomes, and whole cells. Liquid biopsy has many applications in the diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), breast cancer, coronary heart disease, prostate cancer, etc. is increasing. For instance, according to a study published in Oncology Journal, In January 2018, the liquid biopsy combo involving exosomal RNA and cell-free DNA (cfDNA) improved the sensitivity of epidermal growth factor mutations in NSCLC.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of cancer

Increasing preference for non-invasive procedures

Initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations

Technological advancement to augment market revenues

Rising emphasis on personalized medicine

Availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D

Low sensitivity and specificity

Market Segmentation: Global Liquid Biopsy Market

The global liquid biopsy market is segmented based on product and service, circulating biomarker, clinical application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product and service the market is segmented into

Assay kits

Instruments and services

On the basis of circulating biomarker the market is classified into

Circulating tumor cells

Circulating tumor dna (ctdna)

Cell-free dna

Extracellular vesicles (evs) and other circulating biomarkers

On the basis of clinical application the market is segmented into

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

Based on application the market is segmented into cancer applications and non-cancer applications. The cancer applications are further sub segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer and other cancers

Based on geography, the global liquid biopsy market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Points in the Report

To get a comprehensive overview of the Liquid Biospy market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Liquid Biospy is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

