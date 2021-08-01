MARKETING CLOUD PLATFORM 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
Marketing Cloud Platform Market 2019
Description:
The marketing cloud platform provides features such as e-mail marketing, campaign creation and management, data collection and storage, and data analysis and reporting. The marketing cloud platform connects different marketing channels, such as social media, e-mail, and content marketing, to collect and analyze data. It assists organizations to generate more revenue and a better ROI. It also helps store customer-specific data used in customer segmentation and targeting, categorize customers based on common interests and behaviors, develop appropriate marketing patterns, and integrate marketing channels to deliver better customer experience.
Rise in use of content marketing is driving the market.
In 2018, the global Marketing Cloud Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Marketing Cloud Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Cloud Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe Systems
Oracle
Salesforce
IBM
Act-On Software
Cision
Etrigue
GreenRope
Hatchbuck
HubSpot
Infusionsoft
LeadSquared
Salesfusion
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Retail
Government
BFSI
Telecom&IT
Media&Entertainment
Education,Energy&Power
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Public Cloud
1.4.3 Private Cloud
1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 BFSI
1.5.6 Telecom&IT
1.5.7 Media&Entertainment
1.5.8 Education,Energy&Power
1.5.9 Manufacturing
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size
2.2 Marketing Cloud Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Marketing Cloud Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Adobe Systems
12.1.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Salesforce
12.3.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Act-On Software
12.5.1 Act-On Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Act-On Software Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Act-On Software Recent Development
12.6 Cision
12.6.1 Cision Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.6.4 Cision Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cision Recent Development
12.7 Etrigue
12.7.1 Etrigue Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Etrigue Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Etrigue Recent Development
12.8 GreenRope
12.8.1 GreenRope Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.8.4 GreenRope Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 GreenRope Recent Development
12.9 Hatchbuck
12.9.1 Hatchbuck Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.9.4 Hatchbuck Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hatchbuck Recent Development
12.10 HubSpot
12.10.1 HubSpot Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Marketing Cloud Platform Introduction
12.10.4 HubSpot Revenue in Marketing Cloud Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 HubSpot Recent Development
12.11 Infusionsoft
12.12 LeadSquared
12.13 Salesfusion
12.14 SAP
Continued…..
