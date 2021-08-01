Medical Bed Market Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook With Stryker, Arjo, AMICO Group, Tempur Sealy International, Invacare Corporation, LINET Americas, Hill-Rom, And Other

Medical bed industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Medical bed market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Medical beds comes in different types such as electric, non-electric as well as manual bed due to aged people, chronic diseases, home care setting along with the need of patients. Medical bed is designed in such a way so that it can support and assist the patient. It should allow infection control, comfort, ease of use, safety and should promote effective risk management. Some of the major players operating in global medical bed market are

Stryker

Invacare Corporation

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Amico Corporation

Getinge Group

Antano Group

Medical Depot, Inc.

LINET Group SE

Others: Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.

Segmentation:

On the basis of usage, global medical bed market is segmented into

Acute care

Long term care

Psychiatric care

Maternity

On the basis of application, global medical bed market is segmented into

Intensive care

Non-intensive

Intensive care segment is driving the market growth due to the increasing demand for critical care beds owing to the rise in geriatric population. Intensive care segment is expected to account the largest market share due to the rising geriatric population and related diseases such cardiovascular diseases, neurological disease, and bone and joint problems, the volume of patients being treated in critical care units is increasing, which in turn is driving the demand for medical beds required in intensive care units.

On the basis of type, global medical bed market is segmented into

Electric Beds

Semi Electric Bed

Manual Bed

Electric beds accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing number of patients requiring bariatric care and rise in geriatric population.

On the basis of end user, global medical bed market is segmented into

Hospital

Home Care

Elderly Care

On the basis of geography, global medical bed market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints :



Technological advancement related to ICU beds

Increasing investments in infrastructural development

Rise in chronic diseases

Declining number of beds in public hospitals

